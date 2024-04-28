Hulu will have over 120 new shows and movies coming to the platform this May, but that also means it will have its share of departures. With nearly 75 titles leaving the streamer, it can be hard to keep track of what you need to watch before it's gone. Luckily, we have the entire list below. From Denis Villuenve's Dune to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, here is everything leaving Hulu in May 2024.

best-horror-movies-hulu-feature
Related
The 21 Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now
Looking for something spooky? We've got you covered.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Hulu:

Leaving May 7:

'War Dogs' (2016)

War Dogs Film Poster
War Dogs
R
Crime
Comedy
Biography

Loosely based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a three hundred million dollar contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan.

Release Date
August 19, 2016
Director
Todd Phillips
Cast
Miles Teller , Steve Lantz , Gregg Weiner , David Packouz , Eddie Jemison , Julian Sergi
Runtime
114 minutes
Main Genre
Crime
Writers
Stephen Chin , Todd Phillips , Jason Smilovic , Guy Lawson
Studio
Warner Bros.
Tagline
An American dream.

Leaving May 11:

  • The Last Unicorn (1982)

Leaving May 13:

  • Empire of Light (2022)

Leaving May 14:

'Dior and I' (2014)

dior and i poster
Dior and I
Documentary
Release Date
July 8, 2015
Runtime
1 hr 30 min

Also leaving May 14:

  • The Brass Teapot (2012)
  • The Cleaner (2021)
  • Dramarama (2020)
  • Elena Undone (2010)
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
  • The Etruscan Smile (2018)
  • Hurricane Bianca (2016)
  • One Last Thing … (2005)
  • Pit Stop (2013)
  • Sordid Lives (2000)
  • We The Animals (2018)

Leaving May 15:

'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

popstar-lonley-island-movie-poster.jpg
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
R
Release Date
June 3, 2016
Runtime
87
Main Genre
Mockumentary

Also leaving May 15:

  • The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)
  • The Tiger Rising (2021)

Leaving May 16:

  • Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)

Leaving May 18:

  • Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Leaving May 25:

  • How to Please a Woman (2022)

Leaving May 30:

'Elvis' (2022)

Elvis Film Poster
Elvis
PG-13
Biography
Musical
Drama

The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Release Date
June 24, 2022
Director
Baz Luhrmann
Cast
Tom Hanks , Austin Butler , Olivia DeJonge , Helen Thomson
Runtime
159 minutes
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell , Craig Pearce

Leaving May 31:

'Ali' (2001)

Ali Movie Poster
Ali
R
Biography
Documentary
Drama
sport
Release Date
December 10, 2001
Director
Michael Mann
Cast
Will Smith , Jamie Foxx , Jon Voight , Mario Van Peebles , Ron Silver , Jeffrey Wright
Runtime
157
Main Genre
Biography
Writers
Gregory Allen Howard , Stephen J. Rivele , Christopher Wilkinson , Eric Roth , Michael Mann
Tagline
Forget what you think you know.

'Divergent' (2014)

poster for Divergent starring Shailene Woodley and Theo James
Divergent
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi

In a world divided by factions based on virtues, Tris learns she's Divergent and won't fit in. When she discovers a plot to destroy Divergents, Tris and the mysterious Four must find out what makes Divergents dangerous before it's too late.

Release Date
March 14, 2014
Director
Neil Burger
Runtime
139
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Evan Daugherty , Vanessa Taylor , Veronica Roth
Tagline
What Makes You Different Makes You Dangerous

'Dune' (2021)

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

poster for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Release Date
June 22, 2018
Director
J.A. Bayona
Studio
Universal
Run Time
128 mins
Actors
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' (2019)

'Taken' (2009)

taken-movie-poster.jpg
Taken
PG-13
Action
Crime
Thriller
Release Date
February 18, 2008
Director
Pierre Morel
Cast
Liam Neeson , Maggie Grace , Leland Orser , Jon Gries , David Warshofsky , Holly Valance
Runtime
91
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Luc Besson , Robert Mark Kamen
Tagline
The time for revenge has come.

Also leaving May 31:

  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
  • The Big Lebowski (1998)
  • Blockers (2018)
  • Dangerous Beauty (1998)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
  • Don’t Worry Darling (2022)
  • Drive Angry 3D (2011)
  • Epic (2011)
  • Ever After (1998)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
  • Kingdom Come (2001)
  • L.A. Confidential (1997)
  • Life of Pi (2012)
  • The Little Hours (2017)
  • Life of Pi (2012)
  • Masterminds (2016)
  • Melancholia (2011)
  • Night School (2018)
  • No Good Deed (2014)
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  • Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
  • ​​​​​​​Salt (2010)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Sexy Beast (2001)
  • Shark Tale (2004)
  • Street Kings (2008)
  • Takers (2010)
  • Thank You for Smoking (2006)
  • Thirteen (2003)
  • The Tree of Life (2011)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
  • A Walk in the Woods (2015)
  • The Upside (2017)
  • Win Win (2011)
  • The Wrestler (2008)
  • 21 & Over (2013)