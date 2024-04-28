Hulu will have over 120 new shows and movies coming to the platform this May, but that also means it will have its share of departures. With nearly 75 titles leaving the streamer, it can be hard to keep track of what you need to watch before it's gone. Luckily, we have the entire list below. From Denis Villuenve's Dune to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, here is everything leaving Hulu in May 2024.

Leaving May 7:

'War Dogs' (2016)

War Dogs Loosely based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a three hundred million dollar contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan. Release Date August 19, 2016 Director Todd Phillips Cast Miles Teller , Steve Lantz , Gregg Weiner , David Packouz , Eddie Jemison , Julian Sergi Runtime 114 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Stephen Chin , Todd Phillips , Jason Smilovic , Guy Lawson Studio Warner Bros. Tagline An American dream.

Leaving May 11:

The Last Unicorn (1982)

Leaving May 13:

Empire of Light (2022)

Leaving May 14:

'Dior and I' (2014)

Dior and I Release Date July 8, 2015 Runtime 1 hr 30 min

Also leaving May 14:

The Brass Teapot (2012)

The Cleaner (2021)

Dramarama (2020)

Elena Undone (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Etruscan Smile (2018)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

One Last Thing … (2005)

Pit Stop (2013)

Sordid Lives (2000)

We The Animals (2018)

Leaving May 15:

'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

Also leaving May 15:

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)

The Tiger Rising (2021)

Leaving May 16:

Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)

Leaving May 18:

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Leaving May 25:

How to Please a Woman (2022)

Leaving May 30:

'Elvis' (2022)

Elvis The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Release Date June 24, 2022 Director Baz Luhrmann Cast Tom Hanks , Austin Butler , Olivia DeJonge , Helen Thomson Runtime 159 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell , Craig Pearce

Leaving May 31:

'Ali' (2001)

Ali Release Date December 10, 2001 Director Michael Mann Cast Will Smith , Jamie Foxx , Jon Voight , Mario Van Peebles , Ron Silver , Jeffrey Wright Runtime 157 Main Genre Biography Writers Gregory Allen Howard , Stephen J. Rivele , Christopher Wilkinson , Eric Roth , Michael Mann Tagline Forget what you think you know.

'Divergent' (2014)

Divergent In a world divided by factions based on virtues, Tris learns she's Divergent and won't fit in. When she discovers a plot to destroy Divergents, Tris and the mysterious Four must find out what makes Divergents dangerous before it's too late. Release Date March 14, 2014 Director Neil Burger Cast Shailene Woodley , Theo James , Ashley Judd , Jai Courtney , Ray Stevenson , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 139 Main Genre Action Writers Evan Daugherty , Vanessa Taylor , Veronica Roth Tagline What Makes You Different Makes You Dangerous

'Dune' (2021)

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Release Date June 22, 2018 Director J.A. Bayona Studio Universal Run Time 128 mins Actors Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' (2019)

'Taken' (2009)

Taken Release Date February 18, 2008 Director Pierre Morel Cast Liam Neeson , Maggie Grace , Leland Orser , Jon Gries , David Warshofsky , Holly Valance Runtime 91 Main Genre Action Writers Luc Besson , Robert Mark Kamen Tagline The time for revenge has come.

Also leaving May 31: