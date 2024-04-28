Hulu will have over 120 new shows and movies coming to the platform this May, but that also means it will have its share of departures. With nearly 75 titles leaving the streamer, it can be hard to keep track of what you need to watch before it's gone. Luckily, we have the entire list below. From Denis Villuenve's Dune to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, here is everything leaving Hulu in May 2024.
Leaving May 7:
'War Dogs' (2016)
War Dogs
Loosely based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a three hundred million dollar contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan.
- Release Date
- August 19, 2016
- Director
- Todd Phillips
- Cast
- Miles Teller , Steve Lantz , Gregg Weiner , David Packouz , Eddie Jemison , Julian Sergi
- Runtime
- 114 minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- Stephen Chin , Todd Phillips , Jason Smilovic , Guy Lawson
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Tagline
- An American dream.
Leaving May 11:
- The Last Unicorn (1982)
Leaving May 13:
- Empire of Light (2022)
Leaving May 14:
'Dior and I' (2014)
Dior and I
- Release Date
- July 8, 2015
- Runtime
- 1 hr 30 min
Also leaving May 14:
- The Brass Teapot (2012)
- The Cleaner (2021)
- Dramarama (2020)
- Elena Undone (2010)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
- The Etruscan Smile (2018)
- Hurricane Bianca (2016)
- One Last Thing … (2005)
- Pit Stop (2013)
- Sordid Lives (2000)
- We The Animals (2018)
Leaving May 15:
'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- Release Date
- June 3, 2016
- Director
- Akiva Schaffer , Jorma Taccone
- Cast
- Andy Samberg , Jorma Taccone , Akiva Schaffer , Sarah Silverman , Tim Meadows
- Runtime
- 87
- Main Genre
- Mockumentary
Also leaving May 15:
- The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)
- The Tiger Rising (2021)
Leaving May 16:
- Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)
Leaving May 18:
- Sophie’s Choice (1982)
Leaving May 25:
- How to Please a Woman (2022)
Leaving May 30:
'Elvis' (2022)
Elvis
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
- Release Date
- June 24, 2022
- Director
- Baz Luhrmann
- Cast
- Tom Hanks , Austin Butler , Olivia DeJonge , Helen Thomson
- Runtime
- 159 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell , Craig Pearce
Leaving May 31:
'Ali' (2001)
Ali
- Release Date
- December 10, 2001
- Director
- Michael Mann
- Cast
- Will Smith , Jamie Foxx , Jon Voight , Mario Van Peebles , Ron Silver , Jeffrey Wright
- Runtime
- 157
- Main Genre
- Biography
- Writers
- Gregory Allen Howard , Stephen J. Rivele , Christopher Wilkinson , Eric Roth , Michael Mann
- Tagline
- Forget what you think you know.
'Divergent' (2014)
Divergent
In a world divided by factions based on virtues, Tris learns she's Divergent and won't fit in. When she discovers a plot to destroy Divergents, Tris and the mysterious Four must find out what makes Divergents dangerous before it's too late.
- Release Date
- March 14, 2014
- Director
- Neil Burger
- Cast
- Shailene Woodley , Theo James , Ashley Judd , Jai Courtney , Ray Stevenson , Zoe Kravitz
- Runtime
- 139
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Evan Daugherty , Vanessa Taylor , Veronica Roth
- Tagline
- What Makes You Different Makes You Dangerous
'Dune' (2021)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.
- Release Date
- June 22, 2018
- Director
- J.A. Bayona
- Studio
- Universal
- Run Time
- 128 mins
- Actors
- Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' (2019)
'Taken' (2009)
Taken
- Release Date
- February 18, 2008
- Director
- Pierre Morel
- Cast
- Liam Neeson , Maggie Grace , Leland Orser , Jon Gries , David Warshofsky , Holly Valance
- Runtime
- 91
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Luc Besson , Robert Mark Kamen
- Tagline
- The time for revenge has come.
Also leaving May 31:
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
- The Big Lebowski (1998)
- Blockers (2018)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- The Descendants (2011)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
- Don’t Worry Darling (2022)
- Drive Angry 3D (2011)
- Epic (2011)
- Ever After (1998)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
- Kingdom Come (2001)
- L.A. Confidential (1997)
- Life of Pi (2012)
- The Little Hours (2017)
- Masterminds (2016)
- Melancholia (2011)
- Night School (2018)
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Salt (2010)
- Scarface (1983)
- Sexy Beast (2001)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Street Kings (2008)
- Takers (2010)
- Thank You for Smoking (2006)
- Thirteen (2003)
- The Tree of Life (2011)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
- A Walk in the Woods (2015)
- The Upside (2017)
- Win Win (2011)
- The Wrestler (2008)
- 21 & Over (2013)