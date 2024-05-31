This June, The Batman and Joker are heading to Hulu, giving us a Gotham City movie marathon. We also see the return of Hulu Original shows like Shorsey and the hit series The Bear. Here is everything coming to Hulu in June 2024.

Available June 1, 2024

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Close

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shifts focus from the seventh Hokage to his son, a rookie shinobi. Can Boruto live up to the legacy of his father, Naruto, or his master, Sasuke Uchiha? You'll have to watch and find out. The series was already on Hulu in the original Japanese, but now the English dub is returning to the streamer.

The Batman

Matt Reeves' The Batman rebooted the 80-year-old franchise by taking us back to the character's roots. Robert Pattinson plays the Caped Crusader in this thrilling detective story where Batman must battle his smartest villain yet, The Riddler (Paul Dano).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Luke Hobbs and must team up with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw in this high-speed Fast and Furious spin-off. The unlikely duo shine in this action comedy that embodies everything we love about Fast and the Furious.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for his take on Gotham's Crown Prince of Crime. In this film, Joker takes center stage as director Todd Phillips offers a new take on the character. Joker is a character study that dives into Arthur Fleck's psyche and serves as a chilling reminder that we all live in a society.

Saw

Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end of a filthy bathroom. As the two men realize they've been trapped by a sadistic serial killer nicknamed "Jigsaw" and must complete his perverse puzzle to live, flashbacks relate the fates of his previous victims. Meanwhile, Dr. Gordon's wife (Monica Potter) and young daughter (Makenzie Vega) are forced to watch his torture via closed-circuit video.

Also joining Hulu on June 1, 2024

“Ace of Cakes” Complete Season 9

“Alaskan Bush People” Complete Seasons 5-7

“The Amazing Race” Complete Seasons 18-21

“Bahamas Life” Complete Season 4

“Caribbean Life” Complete Season 14

“Chopped” Complete Seasons 51 and 54

“Hawaii Life” Complete Season 1

“House Hunters International” Complete Season 139

“House Hunters” Complete Season 171

“Island Life” Complete Season 17

“Maine Cabin Masters” Complete Season 7

“Survivor” Complete Seasons 9-10, 26-27

“Welcome to Plathville” Complete Seasons 2-3

“About Last Night”

“Annapolis”

“Aquamarine”

“Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy”

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Betsy’s Wedding”

“Blades Of Glory”

“Blue City”

“Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation …”

“The Boss”

“Boys Don’t Cry”

“Brown Sugar”

“Click”

“Coyote Ugly”

“The Croods”

“The Day After Tomorrow”

“Death on the Nile”

“The Duke”

“Eight Millimeter”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Fight Club”

“Freddy Got Fingered”

“Fresh Horses”

“The Girl Next Door”

“Hide and Seek”

“Hitchcock”

“Independence Day”

“It Follows”

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

“Kill Your Darlings”

“Life of Pi”

“Little Black Book”

“Lord of War”

“Mirrors”

“The Missing”

“Money Monster”

“The New Guy”

“Office Space”

“Over The Hedge”

“Prayers for Bobby”

“Saw 2”

“Saw 3”

“Saw 4”

“Saw 5”

“Saw 6”

“Saw: The Final Chapter”

“Skyscraper”

“Silent Hill”

“Slums Of Beverly Hills”

“Split”

“St. Elmo’s Fire”

“Taps”

“Van Helsing”

“Volcano”

“The Vow”

“Weird Science”

“Wild Tales”

“Working Girl”

Available June 3, 2024

Bullet Train

Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe, all with connected yet conflicting objectives, on the world's fastest train.

Also joining Hulu on June 3, 2024

“World Eats: Bread” Complete Season 1

“Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material”

“Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill”

“Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar”

“Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch”

“Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption”

“Monét X Change: Fist of Glory”

“Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects”

“Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff”

Available June 4, 2024

Clipped Two-Episode Series Premiere

FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. The limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and an even less functional marriage and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Also joining Hulu on June 4, 2024

“Erased: WWII Heroes of Color” Complete Docuseries

“Name That Tune” Season 4 Premiere

“The Real Red Tails” Special Premiere

Available June 5, 2024

“An Audience With Kylie” Special

Available June 6, 2024

“Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown”

“Perfect Days”

Available June 7, 2024

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)

“Queenie” Complete Season 1

“Beautiful Wedding”

“Step Up”

“Step Up 2 The Streets”

“Step Up 3D”

“What Comes Around”

Available June 8, 2024

“Love Island U.K.” Season 11 Premiere

“Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue”

“Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden” Complete Season 1

“OUT 100” 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials

Available June 9, 2024

“2024 LA Pride Parade” Livestream

Available June 10, 2024

Origin

Origin The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. Release Date 2023-12-8 Director Ava DuVernay Cast Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Jon Bernthal , Niecy Nash-Betts , Blair Underwood , Finn Wittrock Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Biography

Ava DuVernay's most recent film, Origin, is coming to the streamer. Based on the true story of Isabel Wilkerson, the film follows her journey as she writes the gripping novel "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel (played by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) sets herself on a global investigation and discovery path. Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of our time.

Also joining Hulu on June 10, 2024

“Restaurant Startup” Complete Series

“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” Complete Series

“WAGS” Complete Series

“WAGS Atlanta” Complete Series

“WAGS Miami” Complete Series

Available June 11, 2024

“Wreck” Complete Season 2

Available June 12, 2024

GO! GO! Loser Ranger! Series Premiere (DUBBED)

In a clear homage to Power Rangers, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is one of the most entertaining new anime of the season. Based on the 2021 manga of the same name, this series follows a rogue villain who wants to take down the Rangers from the inside.

Also joining Hulu on June 12, 2024:

“iHeart Radio & P&G ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Special” Livestream

“From Tomorrow” Complete Season 1

Available June 13, 2024

“BRATS” Documentary Premiere

“Pirates: Truth Behind Legends”

“Rose’s War”

“To Kill a Stepfather”

“Trapped in the Farmhouse”

Available June 14, 2024

“Blood Free” Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Chewing Gum” Complete Series

“Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood”

“Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang”

“Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays”

“Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny” (Extended Edition)

“Margaret Cho – PsyCHO”

“Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing”

“Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend”

“Thee Lavell Crawford”

“Tom Segura: Completely Normal”

“Whitney Cummings: Money Shot”

Available June 15, 2024

“I Kissed a Boy” Complete Season 1

“In the Fade”

Available June 17, 2024

“Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown” Complete Limited Series

“Mission: Yozakura Family” Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Available June 18, 2024

“Clotilda: The Return Home”

Available June 19, 2024

“Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog” Complete Season 4

“To Catch a Smuggler” Complete Season 7

“Wicked Tuna” Complete Season 13

Available June 20, 2024

“Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” Complete Documentary Series

Available June 21, 2024

Shoresy Complete Season 3

Shoresy is making its return this June with a brand-new season. The Letterkenny spin-off is entering its third season, and is set to be an incredible return to the franchise. If you loved Letterkenny or are simply looking for a new sports series to pick up, Shoresy is the show for you.

Also joining Hulu on June 21, 2024:

“Marmalade”

Available June 22, 2024

“Prey” (2024)

Available June 24, 2024

“Breakin’ On The One” Documentary Film Premiere

“The Invitation”

Available June 25, 2024

“Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” Documentary Premiere

Available June 26, 2024

“Kokdu: Season of Deity” Season 1 (DUBBED)

“A Love Song”

“Summering”

Available June 27, 2024

FX’s The Bear Complete Season 3

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Syd (Ayo Ediberi) are thrown into the fire as The Bear Season 3 debuts on Hulu. The Emmy-winning series continues the stress-inducing story of a Chicago restaurant and the lives of its employees.

Also joining Hulu on June 27, 2024:

“Amelia’s Children” (2023)

Available June 28, 2024

“The Family Stallone” Complete Season 1

“Eric D’Alessandro: I Don’t Understand”

“Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic”

“John Crist: What Are We Doing?”

“Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall”

“Red Right Hand”

“Somewhere Quiet”

Available June 30, 2024