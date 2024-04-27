This month, several anime titles are being added to the Hulu streaming service, including the Naruto Shippuden Season 8 dub and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. A number of new movies are also being added, such as Anne Hathaway's film Elieen and Adam Driver's vehicle, Ferrari.
Available May 1:
'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' (2021)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
The prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen (2020), where a high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers.
- Release Date
- March 18, 2022
- Director
- Seong-Hu Park
- Cast
- Chinatsu Akasaki , Aya Endo , Kana Hanazawa , Shō Hayami , Satoshi Hino
- Runtime
- 112 minutes
- Main Genre
- Anime
- Writers
- Gege Akutami , Hiroshi Seko
'Cast Away' (2000)
Cast Away
A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island.
- Release Date
- December 22, 2000
- Director
- Robert Zemeckis
- Cast
- Tom Hanks , Helen Hunt , Paul Sanchez , Lari White , Leonid Citer , David Allen Brooks
- Runtime
- 143 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- William Broyles Jr.
- Tagline
- The end of his journey is only the beginning.
'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)
Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Release Date
- October 23, 2009
- Director
- Wes Anderson
- Cast
- George Clooney , Meryl Streep , Jason Schwartzman , Bill Murray , Wallace Wolodarsky , Eric Chase Anderson
- Runtime
- 87
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Roald Dahl , Wes Anderson , Noah Baumbach
- Tagline
- Dig the life fantastic!
'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)
Once Upon a Time in America
A former Prohibition-era Jewish gangster returns to the Lower East Side of Manhattan 35 years later, where he must once again confront the ghosts and regrets of his old life.
- Release Date
- May 23, 1984
- Director
- Sergio Leone
- Cast
- Robert De Niro , James Woods , Elizabeth McGovern , Joe Pesci , Burt Young , Tuesday Weld , Treat Williams
- Runtime
- 139
Also available May 1:
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
- Shardlake: Complete Season 1
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- The Beach (2000)
- Big (1988)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
- Come See The Paradise (1990)
- The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
- Elvis (2022)
- Free State of Jones (2016)
- Good Boys (2019)
- The Joy Luck Club (1993)
- The King’s Man (2021)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- Love, Gilda (2018)
- The Mask (1994)
- Meet the Spartans (2008)
- Mr. Turner (2014)
- Money Monster (2016)
- My Name Is Khan (2010)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Night School (2018)
- Ocean’s 8 (2018)
- Once (2007)
- Rushmore (1999)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- The Rundown (2003)
- School For Scoundrels (2006)
- Sideways (2004)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
- Walk The Line (2005)
- The Wedding Ringer (2015)
- White Chicks (2004)
- White House Down (2013)
- 13 Going On 30 (2004)
- 300 (2007)
Available May 2:
- The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
- Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Mad Money (2008)
Available May 3:
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 3 Premiere
'Live Free Or Die Hard' (2007)
Live Free or Die Hard
- Release Date
- June 20, 2007
- Director
- Len Wiseman
- Cast
- Bruce Willis , Timothy Olyphant , Justin Long , Maggie Q , Cliff Curtis , Jonathan Sadowski
- Runtime
- 128
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Mark Bomback , David Marconi , John Carlin , Roderick Thorp
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- Tagline
- Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker.
Also Available May 3:
- Prom Dates (2024)
- The Flood (2023)
- 3 Days in Malay (2023)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
- A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
Available May 4:
- 12 Hour Shift (2020)
Available May 5:
'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)
Available May 6:
- Reminiscence (2021)
Available May 7:
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
Available May 8:
'Bloodshot' (2020)
Bloodshot
Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers.
- Release Date
- March 13, 2020
- Director
- David Leitch , Chad Stahelski
- Cast
- Vin Diesel , Eiza Gonzalez , Sam Heughan , Talulah Riley , Guy Pearce
- Runtime
- 109 minutes
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Writers
- Jeff Wadlow , Eric Heisserer , kevin vanhook
- Studio
- Sony Pictures
Also available May 8:
- In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Available May 9:
- Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries
- Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
- The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
- Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
- Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
Available May 10:
'Eileen' (2023)
Also available May 10:
- Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Biosphere (2022)
- Wanted Man (2024)
Available May 12:
- Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
Available May 14:
- The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
Available May 15:
'Naked and Afraid': Complete Seasons 12, 14 and 15
Naked and Afraid
- Release Date
- June 23, 2013
- Cast
- Michael Brown
- Main Genre
- Reality TV
- Seasons
- 16
- Network
- Discovery Channel
Also available May 15:
- Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 5, 12 and 13
- Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
- Tanked: Complete Season 1
- Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
- I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
- My Scientology Movie (2015)
Available May 16:
- Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
- Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
- Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
- Paddington (2015)
Available May 17:
- Birth/Rebirth (2023)
- He Went That Way (2023)
- The Sweet East (2023)
Available May 22:
- Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
Available May 23:
'The Kardashians': Season 5 Premiere
The Kardashians
Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals.
- Release Date
- October 14, 2007
- Cast
- Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner
- Main Genre
- Reality TV
- Seasons
- 5
Also available May 23:
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
- The Ape Star (2021)
- The Seeding (2023)
Available May 24:
'Ferrari' (2023)
Also available May 24:
- Sentinel (2024)
Available May 27:
- Fantasy Island (2020)
Available May 28:
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
Available May 29:
- Camden: Complete Season 1
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
- Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
- The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
Available May 30:
- MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
- The Promised Land (2023)
Available May 31:
- Sympathy for the Devil (2023)
- T.I.M. (2023)