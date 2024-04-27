This month, several anime titles are being added to the Hulu streaming service, including the Naruto Shippuden Season 8 dub and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. A number of new movies are also being added, such as Anne Hathaway's film Elieen and Adam Driver's vehicle, Ferrari.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Hulu:

Available May 1:

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' (2021)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen (2020), where a high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers. Release Date March 18, 2022 Director Seong-Hu Park Cast Chinatsu Akasaki , Aya Endo , Kana Hanazawa , Shō Hayami , Satoshi Hino Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Gege Akutami , Hiroshi Seko

'Cast Away' (2000)

Cast Away A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island. Release Date December 22, 2000 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Helen Hunt , Paul Sanchez , Lari White , Leonid Citer , David Allen Brooks Runtime 143 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers William Broyles Jr. Tagline The end of his journey is only the beginning.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Once Upon a Time in America A former Prohibition-era Jewish gangster returns to the Lower East Side of Manhattan 35 years later, where he must once again confront the ghosts and regrets of his old life. Release Date May 23, 1984 Director Sergio Leone Cast Robert De Niro , James Woods , Elizabeth McGovern , Joe Pesci , Burt Young , Tuesday Weld , Treat Williams Runtime 139

Also available May 1:

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach (2000)

Big (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Come See The Paradise (1990)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Elvis (2022)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Good Boys (2019)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The King’s Man (2021)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Love, Gilda (2018)

The Mask (1994)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Mr. Turner (2014)

Money Monster (2016)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night School (2018)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Once (2007)

Rushmore (1999)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Rundown (2003)

School For Scoundrels (2006)

Sideways (2004)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Walk The Line (2005)

The Wedding Ringer (2015)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

300 (2007)

Available May 2:

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation (2018)

Mad Money (2008)

Available May 3:

'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 3 Premiere

Close

'Live Free Or Die Hard' (2007)

Live Free or Die Hard Release Date June 20, 2007 Director Len Wiseman Cast Bruce Willis , Timothy Olyphant , Justin Long , Maggie Q , Cliff Curtis , Jonathan Sadowski Runtime 128 Main Genre Action Writers Mark Bomback , David Marconi , John Carlin , Roderick Thorp Studio 20th Century Fox Tagline Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker.

Also Available May 3:

Prom Dates (2024)

The Flood (2023)

3 Days in Malay (2023)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Available May 4:

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Available May 5:

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Close

Available May 6:

Reminiscence (2021)

Available May 7:

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere

Available May 8:

'Bloodshot' (2020)

Also available May 8:

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Available May 9:

​​​​​​Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

Available May 10:

'Eileen' (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Also available May 10:

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Biosphere (2022)

Wanted Man (2024)

Available May 12:

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Available May 14:

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1

Available May 15:

'Naked and Afraid': Complete Seasons 12, 14 and 15

Naked and Afraid Release Date June 23, 2013 Cast Michael Brown Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 16 Network Discovery Channel

Also available May 15:

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Available May 16:

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington (2015)

Available May 17:

Birth/Rebirth (2023)

He Went That Way (2023)

The Sweet East (2023)

Available May 22:

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1

Available May 23:

'The Kardashians': Season 5 Premiere

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Also available May 23:

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star (2021)

The Seeding (2023)

Available May 24:

'Ferrari' (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Also available May 24:

Sentinel (2024)

Available May 27:

Fantasy Island (2020)

Available May 28:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4

Available May 29:

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1

Available May 30:

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land (2023)

Available May 31: