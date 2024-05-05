The modern age of streaming services has been greatly defined and built upon the distinct original programming of each streaming platform. Services like Netflix and Amazon Prime spearheaded the importance of original films and series, paving the way for its competitors to follow suit. While each platform has strengths and opportunities, Hulu has quickly risen the ranks for being one of the best platforms for original movies quality-wise.

While the platform had a wide variety of successful and beloved original shows, it took until the late 2010s and early 2020s for Hulu to truly venture into original feature-length films. In combination with their high number of exclusive offerings from the likes of Searchlight Pictures and Neon, Hulu has amassed a great catalog of dynamic and exemplary films. As they continue to release great film after great film, the debate for which of their original films are the best has continued to be up for debate and continuously changing. These are Hulu's best original movies, cementing their reputation as an underrated option in the ever-competitive streaming wars.

10 'No One Will Save You' (2023)

Directed by Brian Duffield

A highly engaging and experimental sci-fi horror experience, No One Will Save You follows Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), an anxiety-ridden homebody who would much rather spend her nights isolated. However, her home suddenly transforms into anything but a haven after a dangerous alien invades, making every moment filled with danger as she attempts to defeat the extra-terrestrial.

No One Will Save You is the perfect example of allowing filmmaking and execution to speak louder than the actual story, as it makes a conscious effort to have very little actual on-screen dialogue. This unique decision allows the nail-biting tension and horror to excel that much greater, allowing Dever to shine in a performance that is entirely physical and dependent on facial expressions and movement. While No One Will Save You's complicated ending made it divisive among audiences, the technical prowess and high-level filmmaking on display make it a must-watch for horror fans.

9 'Little Monsters' (2019)

Directed by Abe Forsythe

One of the first true Hulu original films, Little Monsters follows washed-up musician Dave (Alexander England), who joins his kindergartener nephew's field trip as a chaperone in an effort to get closer to his teacher, Miss Audrey (Lupita Nyong'o). However, the field trip soon turns disastrous when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens the lives of everyone around them, including the innocent children. It soon becomes up to Dave, Miss Audrey, and an alcoholic kid's show host to protect the children and escape the zombie horde.

While zombie stories were far from the most original of concepts in the late 2010s, Little Monsters is one of the few that distinctly justifies its existence with flying colors. The exceptional comedic performances from the likes of Nyong'o and Josh Gad, combined with its innocent children-focused twist, give it an edge over other zombie horror comedies. The film is easily one of the most underrated horror comedies of its time, as it consistently finds more ways to pleasantly surprise the audience with creativity and inherent charm.

8 'Plan B' (2021)

Directed by Natalie Morales

Plan B is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Sunny, a sheltered Indian teenager pressured into throwing a party by her rebellious friend, Lupe, to experience the joys of teenage life. However, after a painfully awkward first sexual encounter during the party, Sunny and Lupe will be forced to hunt down a Plan B pill in the next 24 hours to not incur the wrath of Sunny's mother. The trip proves more chaotic and unpredictable than either of them expected, as they meet a variety of strange characters in their travels across the heartland of America.

Despite its grounded and painfully realistic premise, Plan B doesn't let dread sour its inherent manic and comedic energy, following in the footsteps of other adult coming-of-age comedies like Superbad and Booksmart. Much like these films, Plan B's greatest strength comes from the core chemistry and dynamic of friendship between Sunny and Lupe, who go through all the classic hurdles of a coming-of-age friendship for the modern era of teenagers.

7 'Fresh' (2022)

Directed by Mimi Cave

Fresh is a thriller that follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who, sick of the hassle and struggle of dealing with dating apps, seemingly finds the perfect man in Steve (Sebastian Stan). After taking a chance on him, they seem to immediately hit it off, and Noa accepts Steve's offer to join him on a romantic getaway weekend. This perfect situation, however, completely goes in the opposite direction after Steve shares his disturbing appetite for human flesh.

Getting a lot of mileage out of its premise, Fresh balances the absurdity and shock value of its premise with the genuine horror and realism of dealing with danger while dating. Part of what makes the film work as well as it does are the performances from Edgar-Jones and Stan, who elevate their characters and the overarching themes of the film to create a beautiful blend of tension, romance, and horror. The ever-underrated Sebastian Stan especially provides what can easily be considered one of the best performances of his career.

6 'Quiz Lady' (2023)

Directed by Jessica Yu

Quiz Lady is a comedy that follows Anne (Awkwafina), a tightly wound yet incredibly smart young woman who is suddenly called to travel across the country to cover her mother's gambling debts. Joined by her chaotic mess of a sister, Jenny (Sandra Oh), the duo plots to get Anne on a widely successful gameshow to win a cash prize large enough to pay off the debts. Their journey takes them across the country, facing several obstacles, including an increasing divide between the two sisters.

Chock-full of enough charm and quirky comedy, Quiz Lady will make any audience smile. The film's heart and familial themes help it become more than just a by-the-numbers comedy. Quiz Lady also goes against the grain by having Awkwafina play against type as a much more reserved and silently awkward character instead of the more traditional outgoing and extroverted roles she's known for. Thus, Oh steals the show, playing one of the most irreverent and memorable characters in her career.

5 'Fire Island' (2022)

Directed by Andrew Ahn

Fire Island is an LGBTQ+ romantic comedy retelling of Pride and Prejudice that follows a group of friends' yearly weeklong vacation to Fire Island, a paradise off the coast of Long Island that is famous for its gay villages and party culture. However, after a number of unforeseen circumstances cause this to possibly be their last vacation ever, they decide to go all out and do everything they can to go out with a bang. Alas, the bonds and relationships found on the island prove to be more than just flings and come with massive ramifications for the future.

Taking what was already a brilliant and timeless Jane Austen classic, Fire Island transforms and modernizes it for a new generation. The film gives a loud and proud voice to a subsection that so rarely gets this level of high-budgeted romantic comedies while still staying true to the core tenets of what made the original story so powerful. There's a clear passion and upbeat energy present throughout Fire Island that's impossible to ignore, making it a highly engaging and underrated romantic joy ride.

4 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' (2022)

Directed by Sophie Hyde

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande follows Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher facing a later-life crisis and believing that she's never had good sex once in her life. Now that her husband is dead, she is determined not to miss out on this mysterious world of sexual pleasure and hatches a plan involving an anonymous escort and a night of pleasure. Unexpectedly, she forms a genuine connection with the sex worker, Leo Grande, as she picks apart and comes to understand his lifestyle of sex and pleasure.

Older women so rarely find themselves the subjects of such passionate and sexual material, yet Good Luck to You, Leo Grande has a deep respect and dialogue about the importance of sexual freedom, no matter the age. The film makes the most of its limited locations and small budget with an increased emphasis on dialogue and the back-and-forth between its core characters and their completely different worlds. Poignant, insightful, revealing, and tender, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is the type of adult romantic drama that audiences seldom see nowadays.

3 'Rye Lane' (2023)

Directed by Raine Allen Miller

Rye Lane is a British romantic comedy that follows the unexpected friendship between Yas and Dom, two young people dealing with painful breakups. After bonding over their shared annoyance and stories of how their relationships ended, they set out to make things right for each other and get back at each other's exes. The process proves more helpful than they anticipated, miraculously blooming love out of heartbreak.

The romantic comedy has been very distinct and standardized down to a formula for decades now, with very few deviations from the genre's core tenets and conventions. Thus, Rye Lane feels like a breath of fresh air in the romantic comedy space thanks to its brilliant directing from debut director Raine Allen Miller, who transforms even simple dialogue sequences into beautiful displays of emotion and character. Especially for those looking for more originality and fresh takes on the romantic comedy genre, Rye Lane is a must-watch as one of the most underrated recent rom-coms.

2 'Prey' (2022)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

A powerful and exhilarating revival of a franchise that had long since been considered past its prime, Prey breathes new life into the Predator movies. Set on the Great Plains in 1719, it follows Comanche warrior Naru as she sets out to protect her people when a mysterious and unknown entity threatens them. Little does she know that she is going face to face with a galactic apex predator, forcing Naru to use her raw skill and talent to take down his advanced weaponry.

Prey takes the Predator franchise back to its roots, putting man vs alien in a one-on-one display of stealth and tension where the smallest mistake results in death. Amber Midthunder as Naru is easily one of the most likable and compelling protagonists that the franchise has ever seen, with an electrifying screen presence and hunting prowess as she goes toe to toe with the predator. As far as modern reboots and complete reimaginings of classic action properties that manage to stay true to the original's themes and messages, it's hard to find a film better than Prey.

1 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Directed by Max Barbakow

Palm Springs is easily the quintessential Hulu original, with a mix of adult comedy and overarching themes that make it endlessly rewatchable and a perfect fit for the streaming service. The film follows Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milloti), two young adults stuck in a time loop and forced to experience the same day at a Palm Springs wedding over and over again. As they go through the motions and experience just about every possible outcome, things get complicated as their mental states begin to feign.

While many time loop movies have attempted and failed to capture the same magic and energy of Groundhog Day, Palm Springs is easily the comedy classic's modern equivalent. The film effectively satisfies the comedic potential of the time loop premise, managing to have dramatic moments and adding depth to the premise with multiple people experiencing the same loop. Palm Springs is one of Hulu's most successful and beloved original films for good reason, amassing a following over the years and resonating with more audiences.

