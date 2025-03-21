Hulu is one of the many streaming platforms existing today, offering a massive selection of series and movies to indulge in. With Hulu’s famed production of high-quality content, spanning genres from sci-fi and comedy to horror and drama, the platform provides a great source of entertainment to a wide range of audiences.

The platform has many fantastic series that captivate viewers, including standouts like The Handmaid's Tale, which has seen massive success, and the second coming of the beloved animated sci-fi series, Futurama. This list showcases some of the most notable shows in Hulu’s extensive library, with their very best shows ranked at the top.

10 'Extraordinary' (2023–2024)

Created by Emma Moran

Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone at the age of 18 gains a superpower, and follows 25-year-old Jennifer "Jen" Regan (Máiréad Tyers), who has yet to gain her own superpower. Surrounded by eccentric yet surprisingly supportive friends, Jen tries to find her place in a world where she feels helpless. As Jen struggles with feeling left out, she embarks on a journey to come to terms with her flaws and find her purpose.

Extraordinary is severely underrated, with themes of self-discovery that resonate well with audiences. Even with a few repetitive storylines, the series shines as a new and unique take on the superhero genre. Extraordinary is often praised for its quirky and comedic plot that's capable of drawing in viewers with its relatability among absurdity.