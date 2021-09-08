While Netflix has been seen as the top dog in the neverending streaming wars, Hulu has certainly given them a run for their money. The streamer, which currently offers a variety of original programming in addition to televised series and actual live television, has undoubtedly worked hard over the last few years to expand their libraries in both categories. So it's not too hard to grasp that they will be increasing the price of the service by $1 for subscribers of both its ad-supported and ad-free tiers. Subscribers through the Disney bundle (which includes Disney+ and ESPN+) and the live television subscribers need not worry, as their prices will remain the same.

Starting on October 8, subscribers of the ad-tier will now pay $6.99, while the ad-free subscribers will pay $12.99. This increase has been a long time coming, as Hulu has not made any adjustments to its subscription pricing since early 2019 (which was a decrease, not an increase). This still places Hulu in the middle of the pack (pricing-wise) against other streaming services. A basic plan for Netflix (which only allows one screen to be playing content at a given time) costs $8.99. Hulu's sister service Disney+ comes in at $7.99 a month, while Peacock costs $5 a month (with ads).

Hulu launched back in 2007 and was the primary way to catch up on broadcast shows such as Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and The Simpsons. Disney originally staked a 27% claim to Hulu in 2009, eventually consuming the streamer whole in a deal with Comcast ten years later. This acquisition is still not fully realized to the general consumer, as countless NBC Universal shows still remain on Hulu. The deal for those shows will expire in 2024, where they will most likely flock to Universal's own service, Peacock. Several of these shows, such as Superstore, Top Chef, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, can be watched on both services.

A multitude of shows, both original and broadcast, can now be streamed on Hulu. Several of these shows come from the FX on Hulu package (an element of the deal with Disney). Shows currently running through this agreement include both recently-renewed Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows, with American Crime Story: Impeachment set to hit the service this week (after its televised premiere). Hulu has also been hard at work creating their own original films, with the recent Vacation Friends already greenlit for a sequel, Honeymoon Friends.

The price increase for Hulu will take effect on October 8 for subscribers of the ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

