As Hulu announced yesterday, the streaming platform is launching a hub that champions the massive animation and anime content that subscribers can find on the platform. The “Animayhem” is already a reality, but during this year’s SDCC Hulu is bringing it to life through a massive fan experience that invites attendees to the 2-D world of some of its most famous adult animations. They're calling it "Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension," and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a first look at the activation today.

In the Solar Opposites activation, fans of the series have a chance of getting tossed inside The Wall, even if it’s ill-advised. Meanwhile, in The Great North the Alanis Morissette constellation will be projected into the sky and give life advice for Judy Tobin (voiced by Jenny Slate) and attendees. The American Dad! activation will challenge you to remember all of Roger the alien's (Seth MacFarlane) disguises presented throughout the show’s 18 seasons in the appropriately titled “Hall of Infinite Rogers.”

Two of the most famous living-rooms in the adult animation world are getting recreated at the Family Guy and The Simpsons activations. While on the latter you can just pull a Homer (Dan Castellaneta), kick back and think of your own couch gag, the former lets you step into Stewie’s (Seth MacFarlane) Time Travel Pad and do a photo op.

If you’d like to be more of a part of your favorite adult animated series, the Bob’s Burgers Grand Re-Re-Re Opening lets you snap a pic with the Belchers, while you can simulate Archer’s opening sequence featuring… yourself! You just need to step into the Wall of Agency Heroes and become one of ISIS’ most celebrated secret agents.

Last but not least, Hulu is going big as it welcomes Futurama back into its main series’ catalog. The acclaimed animated series returns for a revival season a decade after it officially ended (for the second time) at Fox. The series’ activation at SDCC will certainly stand out: Hulu decided to build a 55 ft replica of HQ, along with a crash-landed Planet Express ship that you might recognize if you watch just a few seconds of the Futurama opening sequence.

The Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension activation is set up at the Bayfront Parking Lot at SDCC, which is a bit apart from the SDCC crowd but still very much part of the event.

You can check out the activation images below: