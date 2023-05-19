National Streaming Day might not be an official holiday celebrated on the streets, but it does bring some benefits with it. Set to take place on May 20, the date is supposed to highlight the impressive amounts of film and television that are seen nationwide thanks to the various streaming platforms. Some of the studios use the relatively recent holiday to offer new deals to persuade former and new customers alike to restart their subscription, and Hulu is no exception, according to ComicBook. For just $2 a month, you can get three months of their ad-supported version, allowing to watch all of their library with the occasional commercial.

Before you rush out to learn why everyone's been talking about Under the Banner of Heaven, you should know that there are some restrictions applied to the offer. Available for purchase until May 27, the deal will only be available for people who haven't been subscribers to the platform during the past month, regardless if they're signing up for the first time or not. But if you've never been a Hulu subscriber, or you simply used to have it a long time ago, the offer applies to you, allowing you to catch up on all the content Hulu has had to offer for everyone who's kept their subscription to it.

The opportunity of gaining access to Hulu at a discounted price is also the company's strategy to gain new clients before the big changes that are coming to the platform. It was recently reported that Disney has the full intention of combining Disney+ and Hulu into a single subscription service set to launch by the end of the year. By acquiring Comcast's share of the product, Hulu could quickly become solely a Disney service, making it easier to mix it with their other major content platform. The Handmaid's Tale and The Mandalorian will soon be available to stream in a single place.

What's Coming Soon to Hulu

Another incentive related to the National Streaming Day deal Hulu has to offer is that it will give subscribers the opportunity to watch the season premiere of Only Murders in the Building when it returns to the platform on August 8. The hit comedy stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, a small crew of amateur detectives who spend their free time solving the crimes the authorities are not able to crack. The upcoming third season will feature plenty of famous guest stars, making the new episodes something that will show up on everyone's radar.

