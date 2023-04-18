Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama | Director: Rupert Wyatt

Cast: James Franco, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto

This reboot prequel to the classic Planet of the Apes franchise is a refreshing new look into the origins of the ape world that Charlton Heston falls upon in the original film. A marvel of motion capture and visual effects, the film is a prime vehicle for Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), who gives an emotional and heartfelt performance as Caesar, a chimpanzee who is the main subject of a new Alzheimer's treatment. Serkis plays opposite James Franco (The Disaster Artist) and John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun), who are given a chance to be grounded and vulnerable in ways we had yet to see. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is an especially interesting watch now that audiences have gone through a worldwide pandemic and truly understand how devastating a virus can be to the human race.