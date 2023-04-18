Since launching in 2007 as a television streaming app, Hulu has expanded its catalog to include documentaries, miniseries, and movies. With the content boom of the last decade, it can be easy to miss some of the best movies on Hulu. Let’s dive into some of the lesser-known titles and underrated gems available to stream. There are a plethora of good movies on Hulu — let’s examine the truly great ones hidden amongst them.
Summer of Soul (2021)
Run Time: 1 hr 58 min | Genre: Documentary | Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Cast: Dorinda Drake, Barbara Bland-Acosta, Darryl Lewis
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, best known for his hip-hop band The Roots, makes his directorial debut diving into the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. This Oscar-winning documentary presents never-before-seen footage from the huge festival that showcased Black excellence in music during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Featuring interviews with music legends like Gladys Knight and activists including Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, Summer of Soul bathes the film in a rich historical context that paints a colorful soundscape for audiences to get lost in from start to finish. Despite its accolades, this amazing documentary remains a hidden gem that more people should experience.
Bad Hair (2020)
Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Genre: Horror, Comedy | Director: Justin Simien
Cast: Zaria Kelley, Corinne Massiah, Elle Lorraine
Black horror is having a renaissance with bangers like Get Out, Nope, and Candyman breaking through to wide audiences with deep messages about the human experience from a fresh perspective. Bad Hair, though lesser known, falls into the canon of films made to embody a distinctly Black issue and present it in a surreal yet prescient format that everyone can enjoy. Writer/director Justin Simien (Dear White People) mixes comedy, horror, and social commentary into a cinematic blender creating a riveting story about fighting against a society that wants to change who you are down to the roots. This underrated film also has a star-studded cast, including Lena Waithe (Master of None), Jay Pharoah (SNL), Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives), and James Van Der Beek (Dawson's Creek).
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama | Director: Rupert Wyatt
Cast: James Franco, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto
This reboot prequel to the classic Planet of the Apes franchise is a refreshing new look into the origins of the ape world that Charlton Heston falls upon in the original film. A marvel of motion capture and visual effects, the film is a prime vehicle for Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), who gives an emotional and heartfelt performance as Caesar, a chimpanzee who is the main subject of a new Alzheimer's treatment. Serkis plays opposite James Franco (The Disaster Artist) and John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun), who are given a chance to be grounded and vulnerable in ways we had yet to see. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is an especially interesting watch now that audiences have gone through a worldwide pandemic and truly understand how devastating a virus can be to the human race.
Dredd (2012)
Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Genre: Sci-Fi, Crime Drama | Director: Pete Travis
Cast: Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey
When trailers for Dredd were released, the internet questioned who it was for. The answer is everyone who loves great action set pieces with sweet sci-fi themes. Karl Urban (The Boys) delivers a smashing performance as the stoic Judge Dredd, basically pioneering the role of the lead character that never removes his helmet years before The Mandalorian. Written by Alex Garland (Annihilation), the movie benefits from his knack for psychedelic imagery and subtextual scripting style that perfectly adapts the visuals of the original comics and pumps them full of color and grit. If you’re looking for a heart-pumping tower raid filled with violence and explosive special effects, you gotta load up this film.
Iron Mask (2019)
Run Time: 2 hr | Genre: Action, Adventure | Director: Oleg Stepchenko
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Jason Flemyng
Two of action’s biggest stars, Jackie Chan (Drunken Master) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator), come together for the first time in this fantasy period piece set in the early 1700s. The story follows a Russian cartographer (Jason Flemyng) tasked with mapping the Far East, which leads him to China, where he has to contend with witches, creatures, and the Dragon King. Iron Mask has all the great martial arts and whimsical wirework you would expect in an action-adventure story set in a China steeped in magic and myth while delivering a fun plot that moves quickly from one big set piece to the next.
Chocolate (2008)
Run Time: 1 hr 50 min | Genre: Action, Drama | Director: Prachya Pinkaew
Cast: JeeJa Yanin, Hiroshi Abe, Pongpat Wachirabunjong
Chocolate is a Thai martial arts film from director Prachya Pinkaew, who brought the groundbreaking film Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior to the US. Touted for the gritty realism Pinkaew brings to all of his fights, he continues to experiment with new settings and protagonists in this bonkers story where a young autistic girl uses the fighting skills she picks up through her hyperfixation to take out a violent gang. The film plays a bit loose with the concept of Autism and uses it simply as a vehicle to give the main character Zen (JeeJa Yanin) the same abilities as Marvel’s Taskmaster, but I do love the representation — even in this movie all about punching one's way out of debt.
Filth (2013)
Run Time: 1 hr 37 min | Genre: Comedy, Crime Drama | Director: Jon S. Baird
Cast: James McAvoy, Jamie Bell, Eddie Marsan
This dark comedic adaptation of Irvine Welsh's 1998 novel of the same name is an irreverent and grungy crime romp that continues to surprise you with how low it sinks. James McAvoy (X-Men: First Class) as the raunchy Detective Sergeant Bruce "Robbo" Robertson is quite the deviation from the usual complex characters he typically embodies, but he manages to be the best part of the film. Moreover, writer/director Jon S. Baird (Tetris) perfectly captures the vibe and unsettling aspects of the source material, infusing the storytelling and on-screen visuals with an onslaught of unflattering sex, hallucinations, and vomit to propel audiences down the path to ruin alongside the main character.
Rye Lane (2023)
Run Time: 1 hr 22 min | Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Raine Allen-Miller
Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Poppy Allen-Quarmby
The feature directorial debut from Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane is a fantastically fresh take on the romantic comedy genre following two young Black South Londoners who bond over their recent break-ups. Allen-Miller’s cinematography is wonderful and kinetic while allowing for longer contemplative shots when needed to capture the internal emotions of the characters as they bubble to the surface. David Jonsson (Industry) and Vivian Oparah (Class) are endlessly watchable and light up the screen together — their chemistry and banter are utterly delightful while feeling so naturally light. Seeing Black-led romance that allows the characters to be messy and flawed is rare and is something that should be celebrated — especially when it’s done this well.
The Valet (2022)
Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Genre: Comedy Romance | Director: Richard Wong
Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield
The Valet elevates the well-known “Fake Relationship” trope in rom-coms that you’ve seen in movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Proposal, and Can't Buy Me Love by introducing a clash of cultures to the mix. The story’s focus is broader than just the romantic arc of the main characters, tackling themes of naturalization, immigration, and gentrification. But make no mistake — the two leads bring the romance! Eugenio Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover) plays the perfect humble sweetheart to bounce off of Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), who’s giving a delightful performance as a self-involved celebrity forced to drag this loveable idiot through the crucible of Hollywood stardom.
John Dies at the End (2012)
Run Time: 1 hr 39 min | Genre: Comedy, Horror | Director: Don Coscarelli
Cast: Chase Williamson, Rob Mayes, Paul Giamatti
Listen, we would never advocate for the use of drugs, but you should know that John Dies at the End is probably the closest thing we can recommend. Based on the web serial-turned-novel series by Jason Pargin, this film is a fever dream from top to bottom that features bonkers scenarios, gore, and mind-bending visuals that you have to take in with your own senses to truly appreciate. Plus, the cast is riddled with amazing character actors like Paul Giamatti (Sideways), Glynn Turman (House of Lies), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), and Clancy Brown (Starship Troopers), who go all out in every scene they're in.
Prometheus (2012)
Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Genre: Mystery, Sci-Fi | Director: Ridley Scott
Cast: Noomi Rapace, Logan Marshall-Green, Michael Fassbender
Prometheus received a lot of flack when it was first released. Being a prequel to the groundbreaking sci-fi horror Alien films, audiences went in with a lot of expectations. However, since it’s not a direct prequel and instead a separate story in the same universe, Ridley Scott (The Martian) is able to introduce longtime fans of the franchise to new concepts and creatures. The new lore, monster designs, and themes surrounding what makes one human are more than enough reason to dive in. Finally, even though the cast is filled to the brim with stars, the breakout role of the whole movie is David, played by Michael Fassbender (Shame). His ruthlessly inhuman performance is so captivating that he steals every scene he’s in and makes the watch even more rewarding.
The Fan (1996)
Run Time: 1 hr 56 min | Genre: Drama, Sports | Director: Tony Scott
Cast: Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, Ellen Barkin
The Fan lives in the same realm of storytelling about obsessive fans that turn violent as films like Swimfan, Misery, and the other Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver) vehicle, The King of Comedy. However, this movie’s interplay between De Niro and Wesley Snipes (New Jack City) makes this a standout of the genre. The slow burn as De Niro’s Gil Renard gives into his madness and obsession with his favorite baseball player, Bobby Rayburn, is masterful, and the escalation as he weasels himself into Rayburn’s life is deeply unsettling. This often overlooked classic is worth a rewatch, especially in our modern era of internet celebrity culture, where parasocial relationships abound.
Love and Basketball (2000)
Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Genre: Romance, Sports | Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Cast: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Glenndon Chatman
Omar Epps (Higher Learning) and Sanaa Lathan (The Best Man) are a slam dunk in this sports-driven romance following their trials and tribulations of love. Love and Basketball is like When Harry Met Sally… but filtered through the prism of the Black experience with a dash of athletic competition. The film follows the main characters, Monica and Quincy, as they compete with one another, fall in and out of love, and grow as people through the worst parts of their lives. It’s a beautiful display of how messy and complicated relationships can be while giving the audience a long view into two characters learning who they are and what they truly want out of life.
Elysium (2013)
Run Time: 1 hr 49 min | Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Director: Neill Blomkamp
Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley
Written and directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9), Elysium is a commentary on the division between the rich and everyone else. Like Blomkamp’s first film that was an allegory for apartheid in South Africa, this story is steeped in dystopian satire that overtly lays out the ways that capitalists rig the system in their favor and exploit the working class in inhumane ways. Though not a perfect movie, there is a lot to enjoy throughout. The action and sci-fi concepts are well executed and heavy on practical effects, and Matt Damon is charming as always as he takes you through this broken world. Overall, it’s an ambitious story with a lot to say about class structure and the way our society operates.
Underwater (2020)
Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi | Director: William Eubank
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Mamoudou Athie
The two locations humans dream of going while fearing what lurks inside are the void of space and the depth of the ocean. Underwater takes that fear of the unknown and adds a heaping helping of claustrophobia into the mix. In keeping with that spirit of mystery, the best thing any viewer can do is go into this deep sea survival flick knowing as little as possible about the threats awaiting the tight-knit crew of researchers. Just know that Kristen Stewart (Charlie's Angels) leads the audience through this harrowing journey with a stunning performance that is quiet and contemplative while also conveying the true terror her character faces.