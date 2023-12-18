The Big Picture Vanderpump Villa is a new reality series produced by Lisa Vanderpump that follows the staff at Chateau Rosabelle in France.

The staff not only work at the chateau but also live and spend their free time there, leading to rivalries, romances, and misadventures.

The show promises fireworks, scandal, and plenty of drama as the staff and guests navigate high expectations and unpredictable situations.

Fresh off the Scandoval roller coaster ride is some good news for Vanderpump Rules fans. The Vanderpump reality TV universe is expanding! And it’s all thanks to a new series produced by Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump Villa is a new reality series that will follow the staff at the Chateau Rosabelle in France. Lisa herself picked out her new employees, who will act as the main cast. The series is filmed on the chateau property, meaning the staff will not only work there, but they will also live and spend their free time there.

The series description states, “Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.” One can only imagine what kind of outrageous scenarios can occur when a group of people are kept in close quarters.

The 'Vanderpump Villa's' CastStephen Alsvig

Stephen Alsvig, from Las Vegas, NV, will be one of two Event Coordinators at the Chateau Rosabelle.

Anthony Bar

Anthony Bar, from Los Angeles, CA, is the Executive Chef the Chateau Rosabelle.

Marciano Brunette

Marciano Brunette, from Las Vegas, NV, is the Lead Server.

Caroline Byl

Caroline Byl works as the restaurant's Sous Chef

Grace Cottrell

Grace Cottrell, from St. Augustine, FL, is a Housekeeper

Priscilla Ferrari

Priscila Ferrari, from Los Angeles, CA, is a Server.

Hannah Fouch

Hannah Fouch, from Las Vegas, NV, is a Server.

Eric Funderwhite

Eric Funderwhite, from Los Angeles, CA, is the Chateau Manager.

Telly Hall

Telly Hall, from Atlanta, GA, is a Mixologist.

Emily Kovacs

Emily Kovacs, from New York, NY, is a Housekeeper.

Andre Mitchell

Andre Mitchell, from Dallas, TX, is a Mixologist.

Gabriella Sanon

Gabriella Sanon, from Miami, FL, is one of two Event Coordinators.

The entire cast is brand new to the reality world sphere, which hopefully means that the storylines and plots will have a realistic and raw feeling. Many Bravo viewers have become disillusioned by some franchises that have embraced more obviously scripted structures. The best example of this would be season 15 of RHOA, which did so poorly with viewers that the cast is being restructured. Thankfully, Vanderpump Rules fans have a new season on the horizon while they wait for Vanderpump Villa to premiere on Hulu.

Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Promises Fireworks and Scandal

The series will focus solely on the happenings in and surrounding the Chateau Rosabelle. The popular event location means that the new staff will be interacting and working with real clientele who want their events to be utterly perfect. A description from Hulu notes: “From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike.” Not only will the focus be on the staff’s interpersonal relationships, but the guests and clientele will also be heavily involved.

It’s well known that Lisa Vanderpump has high standards, and the major question is simple: will the staff live up to those high expectations? Hulu states, “Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her ‘pop-up’ experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?” Given that each member of the staff was handpicked by Lisa, they certainly have a great task on their hands.

If there’s one thing Bravo fans have a clear understanding of, it’s that drama and messy fights are all but guaranteed when people are forced to live and work together. There will likely be hookups, heartbreak, and a good amount of old-fashioned shouting matches.

Lisa Vanderpump is the executive producer by way of her Villa Rosa production banner and is also produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360. The series release date has yet to be announced.

Viewers can keep an eye out for more news about the series by following their social media accounts @VanderpumpVilla on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.

