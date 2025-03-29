Remember when your mother used to slap your hand away every time you tried to roughly itch a scab or bite? Well, if you're looking to break that bad habit, Hulu's latest horror will make you think twice before your nails start clawing at your skin. Control Freak turns this mundane act into nightmarish body horror in a slow and careful descent, making that dull scratching noise increasingly grating. Director Shal Ngo's film uses this invasive quality of an itch to delve into how trauma can take over someone's life, all while weaving in elements of psychological, supernatural, folk, and body horror. Like Valerie's (Kelly Marie Tran) itch, the raw and visceral movie consumes our entire mind, already turning into a must-watch as a new entry to Hulu's horror catalog.

What Is Hulu's Newest Horror 'Control Freak' About?

Valerie is a motivational speaker who has time-managed and over-curated her life in pursuit of perfection. Every part of her day is meticulously planned out, including a trip to her homeland, China, but to gain entry into the country she needs her birth certificate. When her aunts don't have it, Valerie is forced to visit her estranged father (Toan Le) during the anniversary weekend of her mother's death, inciting an unintended journey of self-discovery. This occurs through multiple routes, from tense conversations with her estranged father about a demon called Sanshi from Chinese folklore to a seemingly innocuous itch at the back of her head that intensifies as the movie unfolds. At the same time, she is still grappling with her mother's death, gradually filling in details from that day while navigating the relationship with her husband (Miles Robbins) as they try to have a baby. All these elements are thoughtfully laid out in Control Freak until Valerie's attempt at keeping a tight grip on her world ultimately ends with a loss of control as she spirals down a psychologically harrowing journey.

'Control Freak' Turns an Everyday Habit Into Body Horror

Image Via Hulu

Of all the intriguing aspects of Control Freak, what really resonates with us (and is most likely to stay with us) is how the film weaponizes an everyday habit. The itch begins fairly inconspicuously, as Valerie would occasionally scratch the back of her head, giving it little thought. But as she starts breaking the skin and is obliged to wear beanies outside the house and handcuffs while she sleeps, we feel a gnawing discomfort whenever she absent-mindedly scratches the spot. It only ever happens at intervals, increasing the dread between each itching session and inducing goosebumps in our own hands as we recall our last good scratch. We can't even blame her for instinctively reaching for it, knowing that itching can be as mindless as breathing, but here, it has far more squeamish consequences.

However, all of this is made particularly unsettling by Ngo's stylish and delicate direction. There is a stark contrast between the prettiness of the scenes, filled with a golden tinge and filmed from stylistic angles, to the gruesomeness of the body horror -- it is a disconcerting experience. This binary isn't new to the genre, with Hulu being home to another creepy example, Hatching, where there is an emphasis on pink, picture-perfect scenery and black body horror. But what makes Control Freak stand out is that, at the beginning, the itch is simply another part of the appealing aesthetics.

The contrast is gradually implemented, creating that rising dread as the film progresses. Scenes where the camera is placed at the back of Valerie's car as she hurriedly drives somewhere while anxiously scratching are placed after each narrative beat, heightening that feeling of being pushed forward to the brink of losing control. Playing with lighting and shadows also adds to this, maintaining a secretive and eerie undercurrent that subliminally hints at the increasing severity of the itch (not that it prepares us for that final squelching consequence.)

'Control Freak's Performances Make the Body Horror More Terrifying