Hulu Is Hiking the Price of Its Live TV Package to $55 a Month

Hot off the heels of the rough but wildly successful launch of Disney Plus, Hulu announced that it will be increasing the price of its Live-TV bundle to $54.99 per month, effective December 18th. It’s the second time the bundle’s price has jumped up in less than a year – back in January, it increased from $40 to $45.

Hulu (which is now owned by Disney, as soon we all will be) recently surpassed Dish Network’s Sling TV as the number one over-the-top TV providers in the U.S. for the first time in the streaming platform’s history, which is pretty major news. (Over-the-top refers to TV delivered straight to the customer via the internet, without having to go through cable, broadcast or satellites.) Their current customer base of 2.7 million viewers will have to decide if the latest 25% price hike is worth it.

The streaming platform stressed that the Live TV bundle includes all of Hulu’s exclusive on-demand content, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock, and Shrill, as well as its library of classic shows and movies.

Curiously, the press release seems to indicate that Hulu is aware the new price point isn’t exactly the most appealing thing, saying “If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu’s less expensive on-demand plans when it’s over.” It’s not every day that a service advises you to downgrade your plan throughout the year. The release also indicates that Hulu is “actively exploring” less expensive live TV bundles that are more tailored to be offered at some point in the future.

Currently, the Hulu With Live TV bundle includes all the major broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC – as well as a number of cable channels like ESPN, CNN, TNT, and FX.