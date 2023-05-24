A new family reality television show is coming to Hulu. The Disney-backed streamer will introduce Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs on June 7. All 10 episodes of the first season will be released on the same day. The show will follow the lives of 10 Muslim-American sisters living in Los Angeles. Viewers will watch the close-knit family attempting to assimilate to life in the States while also navigating their cultural expectations with their relationships and their careers. Some of the sisters were born in Afghanistan before their parents fled in the 1980s -- while the rest were born in America. The trailer for the new series was released on Wednesday.

Related:What the Writers Strike Means for Reality TV’s Future

Meet the Sozahdah Sisters From the New Hulu Reality Series

Image via YouTube/Hulu

With 10 sisters, it’s going to take a little bit to get familiar with who’s who. PEOPLE provided a rundown of each sister. The oldest of the bunch is Shaista, a restauranteur and the matriarch of the sister crew. Halimah is involved in political movements and provides a voice for the community. Rabya also spends time looking to better society, focusing on improving those impacted by poverty. Khadija is a mother, as is Muzlefa. The youngest of the family is Hamida, who has a graduate degree in psychology and works as special needs therapist.

Shakur has an entrepreneurial spirit, creating a docuseries about her family, as well as dabbling in real estate through house flipping and constructing complexes and commercial buildings. Jamilia is in the medical field as a PA and also has her hands in the business side of things, running Society in Scrubs, a company that looks to stylize the clothing of healthcare and wellness professionals. Siddiqa is also in the medical world as a registered nurse, and is active in the community as she raises funds to support refugees. The real estate and entrepreneurship path continues with Nooreya, who emphasizes getting involved with start-ups in housing and the sports world.

The Trailer Hints at Conflicting Lifestyles Between the Sisters

Image via Hulu

Throughout the trailer, there is a discussion of a slight divide among the family in terms of their views due to their differing upbringing in Afghanistan vs. America. Nooreya says in the trailer the elder sisters came from a conservative household, which changed once they were in the States for the younger sisters. The younger bunch refers to themselves as “The Wolf Pack.”

There’s a certain Keeping Up With the Kardashians feel within the trailer, so time will tell if the sisters will have that same effect. The two shows obviously share the kinship narrative and differing views within the family. One of the sisters even mentions in a voiceover that she thought filming a reality television show with her family would be fun but that may not be the case.

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs will be one of a handful of new unscripted shows coming to Hulu. There are two other shows that have been ordered to the platform. Love in Fairhope, which will follow five generations of women in an Alaskan town. There will also be Royal Rules of Ohio, a series centered on three twenty-something Ghanaian sisters who are each living in Ohio.