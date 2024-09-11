While Leiv Schreiber has a series currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts, there's only a short amount of time left to watch one of his movies that's leaving the platform soon. Netflix has officially announced that Human Capital, which Schreiber stars in alongside Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, will depart Netflix on September 22 with no new streaming home in sight. The film tells the story of two families whose lives unexpectedly collide when their children begin dating and their relationship leads to a shocking tragedy. In addition to Shreiber and Tomei, Human Capital also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Paul Sparks, Betty Gabriel, and Aasif Mandvi, and the film currently sits at a 65% rating from critics and an 87% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Human Capital is based on the novel by Stephen Amidon, and the script for the film was penned by Oren Moverman. Moverman got his start writing Jesus' Son in 1999 and has since worked on other projects such as Face (Bai Ling), I'm Not There (Christian Bale), and Married Life (Pierce Brosnan). Human Capital is his most recent work, but he has several projects currently in development. Human Capital was directed by Marc Meyers, who is best known for his work directing My Friend Dahmer, the 2017 docudrama starring Anne Heche and Mad Men star Vincent Karheiser. Meyers most recently directed All My Life, the 2020 tragic romance drama starring Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr., and he also has several projects in development that are being kept under wraps.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Netflix?

If you've already watched Human Capital and are wondering what else there is to see on Netflix, we've got you covered. Rebel Ridge, the Aaron Pierre-led action flick, has been a major hit for the platform since its premiere, quickly climbing to the #1 spot. Inching close behind Rebel Ridge is Edge of Tomorrow, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's sci-fi epic which has fans still awaiting a sequel even 10 years later. Sonic the Hedgehog, the 2020 video game adaptation starring James Marsden, is also one of the most popular movies to watch on Netflix.

