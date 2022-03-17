Netflix’s adult animated comedy series Big Mouth became instantly recognizable for its crass humor and focus on the raging hormones of its tween characters. Some of its most memorable moments come from the lewd, amoral ensemble of monsters that represented human qualities like hormones, anxiety, love, and depression. Although we got the occasional glimpse into the magical realm and workplace of these monsters, Big Mouth’s plot revolved around its human characters. This left many fans with unanswered questions about the magical realm. That is, until Netflix announced the production of the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources.

Human Resources is set to be a spinoff of Big Mouth, expanding specifically on the lives and work environment of the monsters. The animated adult sitcom was created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Starring Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and David Thewlis return, joined by a cast of familiar voices and newcomers including Randall Park. Look out for a shift away from the familiar animated human faces that we’ve become accustomed to from Big Mouth, and a stronger focus on workplace drama, inter-monster relationships, and an expanding understanding of the magical realm that the monsters inhabit.

Watch the Human Resources Trailer

The development of Human Resources has been percolating in the background of Big Mouth’s success for some time now, with the first promotional teaser releasing back in 2019. The trailer features a sign that reads “Human Resources,” followed by the slogan “We Manage People.”

More promotional material for the series was released in January 2022, this time in the form of a “recruitment” video shared on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The video queries the viewer “What does it mean to be human?” before taking them through some of the myriad monsters involved in regulating human emotions. “We are what makes a person human,” croons a soothing voice-over before prompting them to “Join the team today.”

We also have an official clip released on February 7, 2022, and the full-length trailer for the show was released on March 1, 2022. The trailers present Human Resources in some ways in the vein of mockumentaries like The Office or Parks and Recreation. The format knowingly tropes content that is created as workforce promotional material. The tone mimics videos that you might see in a workplace training video or an infomercial, albeit with the irony of this workforce being the fantastical cadre of animated monsters dedicated to helping humans through emotional turmoil.

Netflix has announced that Human Resources will debut on March 18, 2022. The series will have a total of ten episodes, with an approximate run time of 30 minutes each. It’s still a mystery whether Netflix will drop all of the episodes at once, or if only a select number of episodes will drop at a time but it seems more likely to be the first case.

Who Is in the Cast of Human Resources?

The cast list of Human Resources features familiar faces and series newcomers. In all, a bevy of talent will be appearing on-screen. Big Mouth actors Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll will be reprising their pioneering roles as Connie the Hormone Monstress and Maury the Hormone Monster, while others lending their voices to the series include David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Pamela Adlon, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, Aidy Bryant, and Keke Palmer.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Human Resources?

The confirmed characters include:

Maya Rudolph as Connie, a loyal, brash Hormone Monstress whose mood swings and impulsive behavior often lead her clients to emotional outbursts.

Nick Kroll as Maury, a loud, morally gray Hormone Monster whose sex drive often leads his clients into making questionable decisions.

David Thewlis as The Shame Wizard, a creature who uses shame as a method to encourage self-restraint, but often pushes people to the point of self-degradation.

Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter the Lovebug/Hateworm who originally assisted Kroll's Nick Birch in his romantic entanglements in Big Mouth.

Pamela Adlon as Sonya the Lovebug, who worked with Jessi Glaser to help her with her romantic attraction towards Ali.

Thandiwe Newton as Mona the Hormone Monstress, who urges her clients to come out of their shell with her badass, if chaotic personality.

Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex, a hippy Hormone Monster and friend of Maury’s who is all about peace, love, and getting high.

Maria Bamford as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, whose overthinking, overcautious, approach brings clients stress

Bobby Cannavale as Gavin the Hormone Monster, who’s better-than-everyone, hypermasculine, attitude makes him an unlikeable colleague.

Keke Palmer as Rochelle the Hatework turned Lovebug who encouraged Missy’s hate for Jessie and Nick in Season Five.

Randall Park as Pete The Logic Rock, who encourages the use of logic and reason.

Aidy Bryant will appear as Emmy the Lovebug, a member of the Human Resources team.

What Is the Background of Human Resources?

Human Resources’ production dates as far back as 2019, and has presumably been in development for the past few years. Based in the same universe as Big Mouth, the show will expand the lore of the franchise’s monsters. While Big Mouth focused on the human characters and their struggles as they faced various issues relating to puberty, Human Resources will focus on the lives of the monsters and the magical realm that houses their office environment.

What Is the Plot of Human Resources?

Although not much is known about the plot of the show, it will be an adult dark comedy that focuses on the magical realm touched upon at points in Big Mouth. It will follow the monsters as they undergo their own tests of personal drama, workplace hijinx, and conflict.

Here's how Nick Kroll explains the premise of the show: “You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” before continuing “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

If this is the case, then the show’s plot might expand upon these monsters not just as aides to the journeys of humans, but as more multidimensional characters with their own inner turmoils and emotions that need remediation.

Here's Netflix's synopsis for the series:

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

