Check out everything you need to know about the cast and characters of this spinoff series from the creators of 'Big Mouth'.

Human Resources is a new comedy from the creators of the hit show Big Mouth, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Described by the creators as Big Mouth meets The Office, this workplace spin-off comedy set in the world of monsters is sure to create plenty of laughs for adult audiences. The show will feature the same animation style as Big Mouth and include several of the same characters. Human Resources is available only on Netflix and here are all the key characters to watch out for.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Human Resources': Everything You Need to Know About the 'Big Mouth' Spinoff

Maurice 'Maury' Beverley voiced by Nick Kroll

Image via Netflix

Maury featured on Big Mouth as a raspy-voiced Hormone Monster who helped young adolescent boys through the tricky stage of puberty. He embodies a teenage boy's frequent sexual desires and urges and represents their ever-changing emotions. His role in the series is to convince his various clients to act on their urges. However, his suggestions tend to be wholly inappropriate and often illegal, so he does get ignored often. His relationship with his clients is based on friendship. He enjoys goofing around and having fun with his clients, ensuring he fully understands them before giving advice.

Nick Kroll is an actor, comedian, producer, and writer who has created and starred in various shows. He's the co-creator of Big Mouth and created Kroll Show, a satire comedy parodying pop culture, TV, and the internet that ran for three seasons. Other TV credits include Hello Show, The Oh, and The League. As well as television, he has also appeared in various comedy movies as an actor and voice actor, including Sing, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Addams Family, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

Constance 'Connie' LaCienega voiced by Maya Rudolph

Image via Netflix

Connie is a Hormone Monstress who is on hand to help girls through the difficult stage of puberty. She was also a regular on Big Mouth, has an on/off relationship with Maury, and doesn't hesitate to live to the full! Connie has no filter and very little self-control. Most conversations see her being genuinely open, and she doesn't take grief from anyone. She helps encourage her clients to leave their comfort zone, which has sometimes led to them getting themselves into trouble. Although she can sometimes push them a little far, she does really care about her clients and is in sync with their emotions, often experiencing and mimicking their feelings.

Maya Rudolph is an American comedian, actress, and singer. She started out on Saturday Night Live and since then has appeared in numerous films, including 50 First Dates, Idiocracy, Grown-Ups, Bridesmaids, Wine Country, and Life of the Party. She's also worked on various animated films, including Big Hero 6, Shrek the Third, The Willoughbys, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. In addition to films, she's also appeared in other television shows such as Up All Night, The Good Place, and Bless the Harts. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for the voice of Connie in Big Mouth in 2020.

Related:'MacGruber': Maya Rudolph Gets Us Up to Speed Before the Series Premiere (in Song)

The Shame Wizard voiced by David Thewlis

Image via Netflix

The Shame Wizard epitomizes the complete opposite of the Hormone Monsters, stoking people's most profound feelings of shame. Throughout Big Mouth, we saw him haunt children experiencing puberty. At work, he's sadistic and cruel, someone who enjoys seeing others upset and tries to make them feel even worse. Outside of work, however, he has revealed himself to be a lot friendlier and even sociable. How this character develops in a work setting will be interesting to see. Whether he can win any monsters over to form genuine friendships should prove interesting given many of them believe he's interested in shaming them too. His harsh attitude stems from a desire to help people, though his method is definitely questionable.

David Thewlis is an English actor, screenwriter, author, and director. He has appeared in many films and racked up various accolades. He's probably most well known for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films and also appeared as Ares in Wonder Woman. He's also starred in a range of television series, earning himself nominations for an Emmy, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Golden Globe for his work in Fargo.

Mona the Hormone Monster voiced by Thandiwe Newton

Image via Netflix

Mona has a slightly disturbing influence on her clients. She has two long horns, taffy pink lips, and fur covering her arms, legs, and breasts. With her British accent, she dolls out advice to convince others to be more like her.... which is pretty badass.

Thandiwe Newton (formerly credited as Thandie Newton) is a British actress. She has appeared in many films, including Crash, The Pursuit of Happyness, For Colored Girls, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. In addition to films, she's also featured on highly successful television shows, including HBO's Westworld, where she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She's also appeared in the successful BBC drama show Line of Duty. For her services to film and charity, she received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2019.

Rochelle voiced by Keke Palmer

Image via Netflix

Rochelle is a hate worm who has turned into a Lovebug. She also appeared in Big Mouth, which saw her encouraging her clients to let their anger drive their choices, acting on emotion rather than rational thought. Rochelle enjoys stirring up harmful behavior of her clients, often exaggerating the truth and enjoying the chaos and damage she helps create.

Keke Palmer is an American actress and singer. She's appeared in numerous comedy-drama television shows and films, even appearing on Time magazine's list of most influential people in 2019. She released her debut album in 2007, So Uncool, and hosted her own TV talk show Just Keke. Her recent work includes the television series Scream Queens, Berlin Station, Scream, Hustlers, and Turnt Up with the Taylors. In 2020, she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards.

Related:'Big Mouth' Walked so 'Human Resources' Could Run | Review

Gavin Reeves voiced by Bobby Cannavale

Image via Netflix

Gavin also appeared in Big Mouth and is a very intense Hormone Monster. He is overconfident and impulsive, but takes his job seriously. He also often talks so much that he creates a divide between himself and his clients before he's even had the chance to get to know them. Although he probably has genuinely good intentions for his clients, his calming tone does the opposite of reassuring clients, and he often comes off a little too strong.

Bobby Cannavale has worked in a wide variety of television, film, and stage shows. His most notable television performances include highly successful series such as Boardwalk Empire, Third Watch, Mr. Robot, and Will & Grace. Cannavale's film credits include The Station Agent, Blue Jasmine, Ant-Man, The Irishman, and Sing 2. In addition, he's been nominated for two Tony Awards, showcasing his talent and versatility across a range of genres.

Sonya Poinsettia voiced by Pamela Adlon

Image via Netflix

Sonya is a very experienced female Lovebug featured on Big Mouth. She helped her client pursue a romantic attraction.

Pamela Adlon is a well-known comedic actress, screenwriter, director, and producer. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for the hit show King of the Hill, where she voiced Bobby Hill's character. In addition, she's lent her voice to many productions. She is also well known for her role in the comedy-drama Californication and Louie, which she co-wrote and produced. She also co-created and stars in the acclaimed comedy-drama Better Things, which she also writes, directs, and produces. In addition to television, Aldon has also appeared in numerous films such as Conception, All Square, Bumblebee, and Holler.

Walter Palmas voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman

Image via Netflix

Walter also appeared in Big Mouth as a male Lovebug helping his client with a romantic attraction. Unfortunately, this attraction wasn't reciprocated. Instead, he ended up turning into a hate worm. Let's see if he has any better luck in Human Resources!

Brandon Kyle Goodman is a successful actor and writer, best known for appearing in Feel the Beat and Plus One.

Related:'Big Mouth' Season 5 Cast & Character Guide, From Hormonal Teens to Hormonal Monsters

Simon Sex voiced by Jemaine Clement

Image via Netflix

Simon is a Hormone Monster who is a sensitive and tender soul. He is friends with Maury, and his main goal in life revolves around peace, love, and harmony. His interests include getting high and enjoying aerobics.

Jemaine Clement is a New Zealand actor and comedian. He's also a musician and filmmaker who has starred in various films, including Men in Black 3, Despicable Me, Rio, Moana, and The Lego Batman Movie. His directorial debut was for What We Do In The Shadows. In addition to starring, he also co-wrote and co-directed the film with Taika Waititi. He was also responsible for adapting the show into a TV series of the same name.

Tito the Anxiety Mosquito voiced by Maria Bamford

Image via Netflix

Tito is a timid female mosquito who represents human anxiety. In Big Mouth, she was arrogant and uncaring and had some issues with Nick. The character was the main antagonist throughout Season 4 of the show.

Maria Bamford is a stand-up comedian and actress. Her comedy act revolves around her portrayal of her highly dysfunctional family, and she often jokes about her anxiety and depression, which has attracted some controversy. In addition to her stand-up success, she's starred in several films, including Stuart Little 2, Barnyard, Heckler, and Hell and Back. She's also appeared in comedy television shows, including Arrested Development and Louie. She also stars in the original Netflix series Lady Dynamite which is based on her own life.

In addition to the well-known characters from Big Mouth, Human Resources sees the introduction of some new additions voiced by Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Aidy Bryant, and Randall Park. The show also features a range of high-profile celebs for one-off appearances, including Hugh Jackman as an addition angel, Helen Mirren and Lupita Nyong'o as Shame Wizards, and Chris O'Dowd as a Lovebug.

'Big Mouth': The Show's Greatest Guest Stars, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kelly Quinn (5 Articles Published) I'm Kelly Quinn and I write for Collider. I work as a freelance writer and editor and love writing about a wide variety of topics. I also run a blog about the realities of living as an expat with three small humans at myexpatfam.com. More From Kelly Quinn