The team behind Big Mouth is back with not-your-average workplace comedy, Human Resources. Co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, this animated spin-off takes viewers beyond the lens of puberty, offering a backstage pass into the offices of Big Mouth’s Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, and the other human-helping creatures of this horny, emotional universe.

Where Big Mouth’s primary focus has been exploring the emotional roller coasters of puberty, Human Resources branches out into the realm of adulthood, unpacking arguably more complex narratives. In doing so, this spin-off delivers even stronger storylines than its predecessor, offering one of those uniquely cathartic comedy rides à la The Office or Parks and Rec.

As any quality spin-off should, Human Resources offers plenty of familiar Big Mouth touchpoints throughout its freshman season. This Netflix spin-off sees Kroll, Maya Rudolf, and David Thewlis all reprising their Big Mouth roles as Hormone Monsters Maury and Connie, and Lionel the Shame Wizard respectively. Their larger workplace is filled out with other recognizable monster and creature faces we’ve started seeing in later Big Mouth seasons. The most exciting new additions to this raunchy universe are Emmy the Lovebug (Aidy Bryant), a notoriously horrible-at-her-job Love Bug assistant, constantly second guessing whether she’s got what it takes to make it as a full-fledged Love Bug, and Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park) who is helplessly in love with Rochelle, another seasoned Love Bug (Keke Palmer).

The series opens with irresponsible Emmy getting thrown into the deep end after her boss Sonya (Pamela Adlon) is unexpectedly fired from their department. Emmy must suddenly step into the primary Love Bug role for Sonya’s very pregnant client, Becca. While Emmy feels like one of the primary story drives for the entire season, different episodes bring different creatures and monsters center stage. In this way, the show feels like a mix between both episodic and anthology storytelling, all the while focusing more attention on the emotional through lines of the monsters and creatures than the humans, and this is where Human Resources course corrects away from Big Mouth’s limitations.

Big Mouth’s foundational premise is that it is a show about these various creatures, primarily Hormone Monsters to start, mentoring tweens through puberty. As such, Big Mouth has never quite been able to shake its teacher/student dynamic between its creatures and humans. This has led to mild monotony over its seasons of stories about kids not knowing things like how to masturbate, when to kiss, etc., and their creatures teaching them about those things. The creatures have always been the more interesting characters within these relationships by far, but yet they’ve mostly been leveraged as comedic relief, buddy sidekicks, and/or the occasional antagonist pushing the human plot forward. These creatures have been a flavoring, adding spice to otherwise typical coming-of-age storylines.

Human Resources refocuses its spotlight further away from its humans and onto the really juicy characters in this universe — the monsters and creatures! Structurally, the monster and creature storylines absolutely take center stage, arcing over the course of the season and serving by and large as the only connections between the human narratives. By focusing the bulk of its story structure around monster and creatures’ journeys, like Emmy suddenly being thrust into the role of Love Bug for Becca, Human Resources’ creature storylines become what primarily drive its larger narrative forward. As such, we see more clearly how messy these feelings like hormones, love, hate, addiction, and so on can be. The messiness of these creatures’ storylines directly affects the livelihoods of their human clients in much messier ways than we’ve since seen with Big Mouth. In this respect, Human Resources not only crafts funnier moments and stronger stories, but it also creates more delicious chaos around the emotions and hormonal imbalances its various monsters and creatures are meant to represent, saying even more about how we as humans relate to our feelings.

While this show is absolutely an animated comedy, it does not shy away from exploring deeper, darker emotional moments. Similar to its forerunner, Human Resources’ humor still primarily gravitates toward the unabashedly sex-minded, and yet the more time we spend with these horny, emotional creatures and monsters, the more the veil of those crass jokes begins to lift. Before long, we get to see the toll life as a Hormone Monster and other variously emotional creatures takes. Now suddenly these characters, who we’ve up to this point known mostly as the comic relief and raunchy side-kicks egging on middle schoolers, find their light. We get to see characters like Maury and Connie wrestling with their own ambitions and desires. And behind all that ass play lies a deeper look into what it means to be both horny and wanting more out of life.

While the new characters like Emmy and Pete who we get to meet and explore through this new series are fun and fresh, the added time we get to spend with tried and true Hormone Monsters Maury and Connie, in particular, is what really shows the triumph at play in executing this spin-off. Since the very beginning of Big Mouth, Maury has gone from being this no-holds-barred, crass-ass debaucher, exclusively obsessed with getting Andrew off. Human Resources becomes a window we can peer into to get a sense of the desires fueling that facade. By humanizing this heretofore hormonal punchline, Human Resources rounds out its sexed-up humor with more heart.

Overall, Human Resources expands on Big Mouth’s original premise of what if we could anthropomorphize and dramatize the emotions of puberty? This new show ages that notion up, applying similar principles to the emotions that follow us into adulthood. By refocusing its narrative lens on its most interesting characters — the monsters and creatures like Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, Depression Kitties, Ambition Gremlins, etc. this animated comedy delivers a funnier, randier, more dynamic narrative than its predecessor. While its jokes may tend toward this universe’s well-tread raunchy lane, by delving further into the humanity of these Hormone Monsters and creatures, Human Resources shines a light on the persistent complexities of navigating our embarrassing, infuriating, horny mortal lives.

Grade: A-

Human Resources is available to stream on March 18 on Netflix.

