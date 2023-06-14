When it comes to the Netflix Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, the series has done a bit to step up its storytelling game in Season 2, especially with Alice Wong’s cameo appearance as a recurring character. For people who don’t know, Wong is a prominent disability rights activist as well as the author of Year of The Tiger: An Activist's Life, a memoir about her life experiences as a disabled person and an advocate for people with disabilities. In Season 2 of Human Resources, the activist makes an appearance as a fictionalized version of herself, navigating sex and romance with the aid (and dysfunction) of her love bug, Rochelle Hillhurst.

RELATED: This TV Spin-Off Is So Much Better Than the Original Show

What Is Alice’s Story in ‘Human Resources’ Season 2?

Image via Netflix

From her first appearance in the series, we learn that Wong's character Alice is a disability rights activist looking for love, initially preparing for a meeting with a cute guy, Shawn, who first contacted her online. As she discusses with Rochelle and a supporting character called Hope (who is a literal personification of hope), she has “low expectations for romance” considering many guys turn out not to be good romantic options. However, Hope encourages her to have a little optimism, suggesting that Shawn may turn out to be a decent guy.

As her “date” with Shawn proceeds, Alice’s hopes that a romance is in the cards for her rise, leading her to picture a potential connection with the guy. However, as it is soon revealed, Shawn turns out to have invited Alice out for nothing more than a potential creative connection, bluntly asking her for her publisher’s email. Infuriated, Alice rolls out of the restaurant with a disappointed heart. Throughout the rest of the series, Alice navigates tempering this romantic disappointment all while helping a lesbian couple in a civil rights case involving their neurodivergent son, Sal, getting access to quality education while also fighting ableism and finding a new romantic prospect with a lawyer named Dev.

Why Is Alice Wong's 'Human Resources' Cameo So Important?

Image via Netflix

Within the field of diverse representation, the number of spots starring disabled people, in roles that focus on things besides their disability is far and few in between. That’s why Alice Wong playing herself, a disabled character with a nuanced storyline and three-dimensional personality on-screen, is a win. Within the show, Alice’s disability is a part of her character, influencing how she literally moves throughout the world, as well as her access to certain resources, as seen with her frustration at an inaccessible restaurant that has no ramp for her wheelchair, as well as her motivation in working as a disability rights activist.

However, unlike many shows that simply focus on a disabled person’s physical disability and nothing else, Alice is also given a storyline in which she, like many of the other characters featured within Human Resources, is looking for a romantic and sexual connection. While mainstream media and society often automatically desexualizes and deromanticizes disabled people (suggesting that disabled people aren’t even worthy of having desire or being desired), Human Resources works to avoid that stereotype. Alice actively states that she is interested in romance and sex (though disabled people who don’t experience romantic and/or sexual attraction are also valid). Alice also has agency as a disabled person, rejecting Shawn’s mediocre attempts at advancing his career at her expanse, telling him to screw off, as well as fighting for people like herself and Sal through her work as an activist.

In Human Resources Season 2, Alice’s character is balanced, working on both her activism and her social life. Her arc involves continuing to hope for good things for herself, including love and self-care, and a better world that is more equitable and accessible. Here, she is not simply a one-episode token disabled character that fades away into the background, but a recurring character with a multi-episode arc that strives to flesh out her motivations and interests.

We Still Need to Do Better in Terms of Disabled Representation

Image via Netflix

Whether in the world of animation or live-action media, we still need to do a lot more to do to increase the presence of on-screen disabled representation. In a 2019 US study GLAAD found that 3.1 percent of characters on screen depicted as disabled (with an even shorter percentage of those characters being portrayed by openly disabled performers.) Though there have been recent strides in disability representation on the big and small screen, such as Lauren Ridley’s appearance as the Deaf superhero Makari in Marvel's Eternals and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, the star of the upcoming television series Echo, there still need to be more.

Alice Wong’s inclusion in Human Resources provides a new entertaining character to root for as she strives to figure out how to care for herself and her community, integrating her disability as one facet of her overall character — and, hopefully, by showcasing how disabled animated representation can be done well here, more productions can follow Human Resources and do better.

If you're interested in learning more about Wong's work in disability activism, you can follow her on Twitter here. There is also a GoFundMe campaign supporting her ongoing medical care and fight to stay out of a medical institution, which you can support here. Both seasons of Human Resources are now available to stream on Netflix.