Human Resources, the workplace-based adult animated spin-off of the crudely funny Big Mouth, has just concluded its second season in a Die Hard-inspired and impressively action-packed series finale. Created by Kelly Galuska, as well as various Big Mouth creators including Nick Kroll and Jennifer Flackett, it humorously combines both the lewd and the meaningful with relatable messages about life. With characters new and returning, the series finale cleverly ties up this season's main and secondary storylines, all united by a common theme. As it was announced that Netflix would be ending the show after its second season, it is a relief that there were such good resolutions to the huge cast of memorable characters' stories.

The 'Die Hard'-Themed Conclusion to Rochelle's Hate Worm Journey

Image via Netflix

In this season of Human Resources, Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer) is working for Alice Wong, a disabilities rights activist who plays herself. After Alice's supposed date, where new character Hope (Niecy Nash) raised everyone's expectations, only to be bitterly disappointed by the discovery that Alice's "date" had business rather than romantic interests, Rochelle has lost all patience. Mirroring her clients' feelings and becoming embittered by the injustice of the world, and others' selfish actions, Rochelle the Lovebug transforms into a Hate Worm. This is later compounded by romantic disappointments, including the legacy of her break-up with Dante the Addiction Angel (Hugh Jackman), and her new break-up with Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park). She then proceeds to reject Hope and lean into her hatefulness, accepting General Malice's (Isabella Rossellini) offer to join the Hate Department downstairs. Although the show initially splits into two alternate realities for Rochelle, the end result is still the same; she chooses hate, as impressively belted by Palmer in a catchy song.

The climax of the series is conceived dramatically in the final episode when the Hate Department interrupts the rest of the office's graphically festive "Anal Day" party, taking the rest of the office hostage by brute force after being inspired by Rochelle's angry assertion that they should be running the place. When witnessing the dire consequences of her involvement, Rochelle is given a choice; remain a Hate Worm and allow the rest of the hateful workers to drive hope, love, and logic out of the world, or step up and do what's right. Whilst the other characters are trapped as hostages, she chooses to do right by her friends and the planet, and has a self-described Bruce Willis-inspired moment of heroic rescue — as do several characters within the Die Hard-themed episode — when she joins forces with Hope to save them all.

At one terrible point, Hope seems doomed when she seems to be falling down a lift shaft to her death. But being miraculously saved at the last second by Dante's zombie-fied severed member — due to an accident in Season 1 — Hope returns, leading to a heartfelt moment with Rochelle. Rochelle lets down her walls and reveals her vulnerability to Hope, and this enables her to return to being a Lovebug. She makes up with her friends, and in particular, lets Pete knows how much she cares about him, platonically.

Which Characters Die in the Series Finale of 'Human Resources'?

Image via Netflix

The series finale also featured some shocking deaths which, due to Human Resource's cancelation, the writers cannot reverse. Rochelle's previous love interest Dante shows up to the party, arrogantly denying her a real apology for his previously heartless behavior. Whilst he and the other characters are captured, his severed phallus (one out of his original three) starts to come to the rescue. However, choosing to free Pete over Dante triggers Dante's jealousy, and to his own disadvantage, he pettily informs the guards of the attempted escape. Whilst General Malice agrees that Dante's actions were hateful, she does not like his approach and summons Anthony Piñata whose job is to squeeze to death any unwanted employees at her behest, gruesomely popping their head in the process.

This also, shockingly, becomes Dante's fate. In a moment breaking the fourth wall, the Shame Wizard exclaims aghast that "They've killed off f****** Hugh Jackman!" with the Hormone Monsters' son Montel (Cole Escola) responding that "If he can die, any of us could." It is a clear turning point in the episode, undermining viewers' confidence in a happy ending. However, the other deaths thankfully only consist of original Hate Department characters. Anthony Piñata gets ravaged by a whole host of dismembered-phalli zombies, and in an epic showdown, Rochelle uses one of Hope's giant disco balls as a bomb which sends General Malice over the edge of a building to her demise.

Do Emmy the Lovebug and Van the Logic Rock Get Together at the End of 'Human Resources'?

Image via Netflix

Throughout this final series of Human Resources, a developing attraction was depicted between Emmy (Aidy Bryant) and Van (voiced by show newcomer Miley Cyrus). Both acting as clients for human Sarah, as voiced by fellow newcomer Florence Pugh, they influence the dynamic between Sarah and her father Paul, the ever-lovable Eugene Levy. In a heartbreaking reveal, the show unveils that the beloved wife whose tragic death Paul is still trying to process is in fact the mother behind Sarah's painful memories.

Van helps Sarah to build a wall around herself, whilst Emmy tries to encourage her to nurture a new romantic connection with Ben (Jason Mantzoukas), and to send an olive branch to her dad. Their conflicting approaches cause a rift between the two, with Emmy being fired in the process, as Sarah sides with her over-protective logic. This storyline concludes in the penultimate episode when with Emmy's perseverance, and with the help of Pete the Logic Rock, Sarah is persuaded to reunite with her dad, which results in a beautifully heartfelt moment.

This resolution also leads to Van and Emmy's friendship reconciliation. However, romance is not on the cards, as Van decides to resign from her position to work on herself. Despite some flirting during their farewell in the episode before, Van does not appear in the final episode in which Emmy is still involved. Clearly, Van's absence indicates that their romantic relationship is officially over.

What Is the Main Takeaway of the 'Human Resources' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Unequivocally, the overarching theme of Human Resources was love conquering hate. As shown during the preceding episodes via the reconciliation of grieving family members, and Connie (Maya Rudolph) and Maury (Nick Kroll) accepting their son's wish to become a Shame Wizard, the final episode strongly reinforces this powerful message. This is especially poignant between Alice and Sal. Sal, a four-year-old who is neurodiverse and non-speaking, tries in numerous ways throughout the series to communicate his wish for a toy truck to his parents. Petra the Ambition Gremlin (Rosie Perez) dismantles her pride and asks Hope for help, and they finally succeed in helping Sal to successfully enable his parents to understand his needs. However, when concerned by the phrase "right attitude" that one of Sal's moms uses, and fearing this will place unfair pressure on Sal, encouraged by Hate Worm Rochelle she coldly shuts down the family's celebration. It serves as a nuanced exploration of Alice's very relatable human flaws and triggers.

In the final episode, Alice initially decides to deny her help to Sal who is being bullied by other children at school, at the instruction of still-hateful Rochelle. However, once Rochelle returns to her Lovebug state, they learn the lesson together that hate doesn't protect anyone and in fact, makes people want to give up in life. She decides to be strong and to continue to do the kind thing by helping her community.

The finale wraps up with a song led by Rochelle advocating to "choose love," with all the characters singing in harmony. Love is the repeated theme of the finale episode as Maury even admits to the very off-putting Lionel the Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) that he enjoyed their previous erotic encounter in a moment of honest compassion when Lionel's life is at stake. Despite (or perhaps because of) all of its raunchy, adult-rated moments, Season 2 of Human Resources has a very wholesome message and delivers a heartfelt ending to the series.