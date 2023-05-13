Get ready for another season of laughter and chaos as the spin-off series Human Resources has been officially renewed for Season 2! Set in the whimsical world of the monsters from Big Mouth, this workplace comedy takes audiences on a hilarious journey alongside creatures like Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and Love Bugs.

With a lineup of talented creators, which includes Nick Kroll, Human Resources shows that eccentric beings play a vital role in guiding humans through the awkward phases of life, from puberty to parenthood and beyond. But don't be fooled; their lives are just as boisterous, both within and outside the office. Mischievous and comical, follow the escapades of these fascinating creatures as they wreak havoc and bring a little chaos into the lives of humans. After all, what's life without a bit of craziness? Here’s everything we know so far about Human Resources Season 2.

RELATED: 7 Best Friendships in the ‘Big Mouth’ Universe (That Aren’t Nick & Andrew)

When Is 'Human Resources' Season 2 Coming Out?

It's time to binge-watch your way through the wacky world of emotions. The second season of Human Resources officially premieres on Netflix on June 9, 2023.

Is There A Trailer for 'Human Resources' Season 2?

Netflix released the trailer for Human Resources Season 2 on May 11, 2023. The clip offers a sneak peek into what's in store for our favorite emotional creatures who control human life as their 9-to-5. Quirky, raunchy, and wacky, these creatures go through the ebbs and flows of work stress and corporate constraints just as humans do, offering a fresh take on the familiar world of the Big Mouth universe. Promising more laughs, unexpected twists, and a closer look at how these creatures juggle the responsibility of their human clients' and, ironically, their own feelings, Season 2 of Human Resources is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Who Stars in Human Resources Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The series regulars that we've grown to love will be making a triumphant return in Human Resources Season 2, including Kroll as the lovable Maury the Hormone Monster, Maya Rudolph as the sassy Connie the Hormone Monstress, Aidy Bryant as the adorable Emmy the Love Bug, Randall Park as the wise Pete the Logic Rock, Keke Palmer as the charismatic Rochelle the Love Bug, Brandon Kyle Goodman as the charming Walter the Love Bug, and David Thewlis as the mischievous Shame Wizard.

Season 2 will be graced with fantastic guest stars that will leave a lasting impression. Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Isabella Rossellini will make special appearances, adding their unique talents.

And that's not even the end of it. Prepare for more exciting guest appearances from Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Jason Mantzoukas. Plus, audiences will be treated to the return of fan-favorite guest stars such as Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, and Cole Escola.

Buckle up and prepare for a season filled with surprises, laughter, and unforgettable performances from this incredible ensemble cast. With this lineup, there's no doubt that Season 2 will be an absolute blast.

What Is 'Human Resources' Season 2 About?

While there are no concrete plot details for the upcoming season, Human Resources showrunner Kelly Galuska previously shared with Collider about the possible direction the new season is taking audiences.

Itching to dive into a whole array of feelings and themes, one theme that has caught Galuska’s attention is hope. In a world where hope can feel like a rare gem, Galuska sees it as an essential ingredient humans crave, especially amid the wild past couple of years. She's excited to explore this fascinating concept and weave it into the show's vast tapestry that embraces the entire spectrum of human experience.

With a keen eye for storytelling, Galuska recognizes that the true stars of the show are none other than the extraordinary creatures themselves. In a delightful twist, she's determined to give these unique beings the spotlight they deserve. While it may be tempting to stick with the familiar human perspective, Galuska has learned the power of embracing the creature's point of view. Get ready for a fresh and exhilarating twist as the narrative unfolds and we dive deeper into the world of these fascinating creatures. Prepare to see how their perspective shapes the human world in ways you never imagined.

RELATED: The Funniest New Characters from Netflix's 'Human Resources'

Who Is Making Human Resources?

Image via Netflix

News of Human Resources was first announced on October 3, 2019, when Netflix revealed that a spin-off series called Human Resources was in the works, set within the beloved universe of the hit show. You can expect a hilarious and wild ride with the dream team of Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, Flackett, Funaro, and Galuska on board as executive producers.

This fantastic news came as part of a significant overall deal between the creators and Netflix, which secured the spin-off and renewed the beloved series Big Mouth for Season 6. As Galuska describes the show’s inception: