Fans of the Big Mouth universe will be happy to know that the animated series spinoff Human Resources just got renewed for Season 2 on Netflix. The series takes the focus away from the humans and gives the spotlight to the monsters that control humanity’s emotions.

The first season of Human Resources took a peek behind the curtains and revealed how the emotional creatures who control human life spend their free time. The series is like a twisted, raunchy, and hilarious take on a Pixar film, showing how emotions have emotions of their own and how these creatures deal with the stress of everyday work and corporative restraints. Its unique approach to the Big Mouth universe turned Human Resources into an immediate critical success, and with a dedicated fan base following the creatures' adventures, it’s no surprise that Netflix decided to renew the show for a second season.

The first season of Human Resources brought back many of the creatures introduced in the original show, including Maury the Hormone Monster (voiced by Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph), Mona the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Thandiwe Newton), Emmy the Lovebug (voiced by Aidy Bryant), Pete the Logic Rock (voiced by Randall Park), Rochelle the Lovebug (voiced by Keke Palmer), Walter the Lovebug (voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman), The Shame Wizard (voiced by David Thewlis), Simon Sex (voiced by Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford), Gavin the Hormone Monster (voiced by Bobby Cannavale), and Sonya the Lovebug (voiced by Pamela Adlon). Among the new creatures introduced by the spinoff include Petra the Ambition Gremlin (voiced by Rosie Perez) and Keith From Grief (voiced by Henry Winkler).

RELATED:‌ 'Human Resources' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who In the 'Big Mouth' Spinoff?

Netflix’s renewal announcement also confirms Kroll, Rudolph, Bryant, Park, Palmer, Goodman, and Thewlis will return as part of the series' main voice cast. However, there are no plot details for Human Resources Season 2 or information concerning potential guest stars.

Besides starring in Human Resources, Kroll also co-created the spinoff together with Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The five co-creators also act as the show’s executive producers. Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett, and Levin are also co-creators and executive producers of the original series Big Mouth, which just got an early Season 7 renewal on Netflix.

Check out the official synopsis for Human Resources below.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

There’s still no release date for Human Resources Season 2.

The Funniest New Characters from Netflix's 'Human Resources'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1240 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo