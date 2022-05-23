Big Mouth is exceptional. It’s a remarkable feat in storytelling that balances uproarious raunchy humor with a sincere and deeply meaningful exploration of the pre-teen experience. Could the team behind the Netflix animated show really do it again with the spinoff series, Human Resources? Turns out, they very much can. In fact, the show is able to sustain some serious range — a range that goes from a boxing match between two penises to an extremely moving depiction of the value of grief.

Big Mouth puts the spotlight on a group of kids trying to make their way through challenging coming-of-age experiences with monsters as their guides. There are hormone monsters, shame wizards, anxiety armadillos, and then some! Human Resources shows us the behind-the-scenes of that operation, revealing how these monsters juggle multiple assignments, corporate culture, romance, and then some.

Image via Netflix

With Human Resources available to stream on Netflix, showrunner Kelly Galuska took the time to chat about what they accomplished in Season 1 and to discuss some of their primary goals for Season 2, which got the go-ahead from the streamer back in April.

Galuska explained how the idea for Human Resources sprung from Big Mouth, and the unique opportunities this new primary location and set of characters afforded them:

“For Human Resources the conception of the idea, which really began with the other Big Mouth creators — Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Goldberg — was, ‘Oh my god, it was so fun to go behind the scenes and go to Human Resources where these creatures work. It would be so fun to do a workplace comedy with them!’ So it started with that and then we realized that in doing that we could expand this universe with the humans because the humans in Big Mouth are all one age, which is a very potent age and a wonderful age to explore because of the tumult that comes with being a pre-teen and a teenager, but being able to do this with adults means we could expand the number of emotions, expand the number of human experiences because there’s such an age range that we can deal with, which was so fun. And it also allowed us to treat the creatures as humans in a way because we had to think beyond just the emotion that their job is. They’re all sort of well-rounded even if they start from a place of horniness or love or logic.”

Image via Netflix

If you thought Big Mouth featured a nice variety of monsters, just wait until you watch Human Resources. In addition to hormone monsters, love bugs, and shame wizards, the spinoff also introduces logic rocks, addiction angels, need demons, and many more. Of the bunch, which was the toughest for Galuska and the team to crack? Here’s what she said:

“I think Keith from Grief, while maybe not the hardest to crack, he ended up being, to me, one of the more important ones. To sort of come to the understanding — and again, this is Victor Quinaz through and through, who was a huge part of this — the understanding that grief can be both scary and comforting was a huge thing to come to. To sort of get to that thing where he can grow and grow and grow and take over in a way that is not okay until you give into him and then he cuddles you and he makes you feel better and he’s there for you, that was a really exciting thing to come to.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Funniest New Characters from Netflix's 'Human Resources'

If you’re curious about the big picture of Human Resources, Galuska also offered up some additional information on how that corporate world is set up. Episode 7, “International Creature Convention,” does show off different creatures from different countries, but are office locations broken down even further than that? Here’s how Galuska put it:

“We have talked about this a bit! So, we consider our Human Resources office that we are in most of the time the tri-state office, so they’re sort of a region. It’s sort of regional, kind of like The Office the show. There are regional offices all over the place, and we kind of did that for our own understanding of like, ‘Okay, we need be able to contain this in some way with our humans,’ so that’s how we did it.”

Image via Netflix

Galuska and the Human Resources team have already accomplished quite a bit in a single season, but as we all well know, there’s still a multitude of feelings well worth exploring and Galuska revealed one in particular that she hopes they tackle in the next season:

“There’s a million things because this show allows such a broad canvas because it deals with all of human experience. So I think something that I think about a lot in these last couple of years is hope. I would like to dig into that because it’s something that I think we all need so much of and can sometimes be in short supply and I think it’s an interesting thing to think about. And I think just digging into different creatures’ point-of-views and featuring different people where we can is something that’s exciting to me as well.”

Image via Netflix

Galuska also offered a little insight into how she’s hoping to evolve the connection between monsters and humans as the story progresses:

“One thing that it took us a season to learn is that these stories have to come from the creature point-of-view first and foremost, because it’s very easy, especially having written Big Mouth already, to think of them as coming from the human perspective, but the stars of this show are the creatures. So I think we learned quickly that what they’re dealing with is as important and then that is reflected in the humans. They’re our human avatars in a weird way, so that’s something that I think we will deal with more as we go to write Season 2 I hope.”

Eager to hear more from Galuska about the making of Human Resources Season 1? Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Breakout Stephanie Hsu Once Thought She'd Never Have a Film and Television Career

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Perri Nemiroff (2913 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe