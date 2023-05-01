Netflix has set a release date for Season 2 of Human Resources, its critically acclaimed animated spinoff of Big Mouth. To celebrate the occasion, the streamer has also gifted fans with a metalinguistic teaser trailer in which the creatures of Human Resources discuss some of the upcoming season’s guest stars.

In the teaser trailer, Maury the Hormone Monster (voiced by Nick Kroll) and his Human Resources colleagues openly discuss the release of Season 2 of their show on Netflix. They also share their excitement about the possibility of Hugh Jackman returning as a recurring character. In the first season, Jackman voiced Dante the Addiction Angel, a highly-seductive creature that pushes people to become obsessed about things.

In the teaser trailer, the creatures of Human Resources are also excited about some big names set to appear in Season 2, including Miley Cyrus and Florence Pugh. Cyrus is a pop star who doesn't need introductions. After starting her successful career with Hannah Montana, Cyrus became one of the most critical voices in the music industry, so we hope she’ll get some juicy songs in Season 2 of Human Resources. As for Pugh, she’s one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, having claimed the title of the MCU’s new Black Window and appeared in movies such as Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling.

Image via Netflix

When Is Human Resources Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Season 2 of Human Resources will bring back some of our favorite creatures, including Mona the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Thandiwe Newton), Emmy the Lovebug (voiced by Aidy Bryant), Pete the Logic Rock (voiced by Randall Park), Rochelle the Lovebug (voiced by Keke Palmer), Walter the Lovebug (voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman), The Shame Wizard (voiced by David Thewlis), Simon Sex (voiced by Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford), Gavin the Hormone Monster (voiced by Bobby Cannavale), Sonya the Lovebug (voiced by Pamela Adlon), Petra the Ambition Gremlin (voiced by Rosie Perez) and Keith From Grief (voiced by Henry Winkler).

Besides starring in Human Resources, Kroll also co-created the spinoff together with Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The five co-creators also act as the show’s executive producers. Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett, and Levin are also co-creators and executive producers of the original series Big Mouth, which was recently renewed for its eighth and final season.

Season 2 of Human Resources comes to Netflix this June 9. Check out the new teaser trailer and the series’ synopsis below.