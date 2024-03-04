The Big Picture Humane , directed by Caitlin Cronenberg, explores a dystopian future where a family faces a dark decision with unexpected consequences.

Starring Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, and Sebastian Chacon, the film delves into themes of overpopulation and ethical dilemmas.

Shudder has acquired US distribution rights for Humane , calling it a socially relevant thriller with exceptional performances.

A family gathers together for a grim occasion in the first look at Caitlin Cronenberg's directorial debut, Humane. The dystopian satire will open in theaters on April 26, 2024 before debuting on Shudder later this year. Variety reports that IFC Films has acquired the film for US distribution, and has a first image from the film, showcasing stars Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, and Sebastian Chacon, looking as traumatized as one would expect from a movie directed by someone with the last name "Cronenberg".

Humane, which was shot in Hamilton, Ontario in 2022, will center around a near-future Earth where an environmental catastrophe has devastated civilization, prompting the world's governments to take desperate measures to reduce the human population. A recently-retired reporter gathers his adult children to announce that he's decided to enroll in a voluntary euthanasia program - but something goes horribly wrong, and the family descends into mayhem. The film will also star Peter Gallagher, Alanna Bale, and Sirena Gulamgaus.

Says Emily Gotto, Shudder’s VP of global acquisitions & co-productions, "With Humane, Caitlin has delivered a wickedly smart, humorous and socially relevant thriller with exceptional performances from its outstanding cast. We can’t wait to share this chilling, prescient satire with Shudder members."

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'Humane'?

The daughter of legendary Canadian director David Cronenberg, and the sister of Infinity Pool helmer Brandon Cronenberg, Caitlin Cronenberg is making her feature debut with Humane; she is a noted photographer, known for her celebrity portraits. Canadian actor Baruchel is known for comedies like Tropic Thunder and Knocked Up, and for his voice work in the How to Train Your Dragon series. He recently made a rare dramatic turn in Blackberry, and currently stars on Netflix's FUBAR. Fellow Canadian Hampshire broke out playing Stevie Budd on Schitt's Creek; she recently starred on the series The Rig and Chapelwaite. The magnificently-eyebrowed Gallagher may be best known for his role as Sandy Cohen on The O.C.; he has also starred on Covert Affairs, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Grey's Anatomy. Sebastian Chacon starred as Warren Rojas on Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six, and will next appear in the disaster comedy Y2K. Alanna Bale starred in the Canadian TV series Cardinal, Little Bird, and Sort Of. Sirena Gulamgaus recurred in the final season of Orphan Black, and has recently starred on the medical drama Transplant and the Netflix sci-fi thriller Code 8: Part II. The film was written and produced by Michael Sparaga (Sidekick, Servitude, United We Fan).

Humane will hit theaters on April 26, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.