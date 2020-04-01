Humble Bundle Offering All Kinds of Games and Comics, All for Coronavirus Charity

During these self-quarantine times, I’ve been playing a ton more video games than normal (“normal” was, TBH, still a lot). And now, those incredible folks over at Humble Bundle are here to keep encouraging my habit as some kind of world-saving technique — except in this case, it kinda is. Because their newest bundle, full of incredible games, eBooks, comics, and more, costs only $30 — 100% of which goes to charities and organizations fighting coronavirus.
If you’ve never enjoyed the fine work of Humble Bundle, they’re known for packaging all kinds of incredible indie games and content at affordable prices, with an eye on supporting creators and consumers directly. And with this new one, the Conquer Covid-19 Bundle, everyone is supported a ton more — from the creators whose works you’re experiencing, to you yourself enjoying the hell out of these works, and to the incredible organizations Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners In Health, all of which get all of the money spent on this bundle.
What are some of the (many) greatest hits? You’ll get incredible games like cult classic oddity Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, metroidvania masterpiece Hollow Knight, incredible-for-digital-parties The Jackbox Party Pack 2, charming as hell Lego Batman 3, freaking Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, stylish shooter SUPERHOT, gut-puncher Undertale, delightful puzzler World of Goo, and fun tactical shooter Worms Revolution — and that’s just the games! You’ve also got some music producing software, mindfulness eBooks, and graphic novels like Spawn, Red Sonja, and The Boys! What a bundle that is also humble!
Tarry no further — get yourself this charity bundle posthaste. A full list of everything available is below. For more on video games, here’s upcoming release dates for the hottest titles.
PC Games
- A Good Snowman Is Hard to Build
- A Mortician’s Tale
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alien Spidy
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Brutal Legend
- Darksiders Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Double Fine Adventure
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Europa Universalis IV
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- GNOG
- Hacknet
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- Hollow Knight
- Into the Breach
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Killing Floor 2
- Lego Batman 3
- LostWinds
- Magicka
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Party Hard
- Pikuniku
- Psychonauts
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Speed Brawl
- Sniper Elite III
- Stealth Inc 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Super Hexagon
- SUPERHOT
- This is the Police
- Totally accurate Battle Simulator
- Tropico 4
- Undertale
- VVVVVV
- The Witness
- Wizard of Legend
- World of Goo
- Worms Revolution
- Zombotron (limited keys)
Tabletop/Puzzle Games
- Star finder: Pact Worlds Campaign (digital ebook)
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1 & 2
Graphic Novels/Comics/Manga
- The Army of Darkness: Ash the Author
- The Boys Vol. 1
- Criminal Vol. 1
- Fairy Tale: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1
- Nowhere Men Vol. 1
- Oblivion Song Vol. 1
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
- Saga Vol. 1
- Spawn Origins Vol. 1
- Undiscovered Country #1
Other eBooks
- Animal Kind by Emma Lock
- The Art of Captivating Conversations by Patrick King
- Coping Skills by Faith G. Harper
- Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft by Joe Hill
- Journeys Through Time & Space collection
- Mindfulness for Kids by Carole P. Ramon and J. Robin Albertsen-Wren
- The Mood Elevator by Larry Senn (includes audiobook version)
- Prisoners of Our Thoughts by Alex Pattakos and Elaine Dundon (includes audiobook version)