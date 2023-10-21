The Big Picture John Huston's 1953 film Beat the Devil was ahead of its time and gained a cult following for its campy style and wild production tales.

Truman Capote was brought on to rewrite the script on the fly, turning the thriller into a parody of heist movies and crime thrillers.

Behind-the-scenes antics included drunken poker games, arm-wrestling matches, and Bogart injuring himself multiple times, while the director had his own mishaps.

John Huston's 1953 comedic caper Beat the Devil has been simultaneously described as "ten years ahead of its time," the first camp classic, a "fascinating gem of cinematic chutzpah," and a "wet firecracker." The film, which was like no other film of the era and nothing else in the director's oeuvre, wasn't well-received by audiences at the time of its release, but it's since earned a devoted cult following of camp enthusiasts. And at least part of its charming nuttiness comes from the wild tales that emerged from its production – from on-set wrestling matches to the director purposely delaying shooting so writer Truman Capote could finish a few more pages of the script on the fly, to the accident that shattered star Humphrey Bogart's teeth.

The film follows a group of would-be gentlemen con artists – Julius O'Hara (Peter Lorre), a German with a decidedly un-germanic name who hails from Chile; Major Ross (Ivor Barnard), a wiry, aggressive little bulldog of a Brit eager to pick a fight; Ravello (Marco Tulli) a silent, enigmatic Italian who oddly shares his name with the town in which the story takes place; and their leader, a self-important windbag named Peterson (played by the peerless Robert Morley). The eclectic gang members are looking to make their fortunes by snatching up land in British Africa reported to be rich in uranium. Bogart stars as Billy Dannreuther, a fixer who claims to have a contact that will front the group the money needed for the land auction.

When their ship out of Italy is delayed ("Of course the captain is drunk," the extremely Italian ship's purser explains, "but the real trouble is with the oil pump"), the group finds themselves stranded in the Mediterranean, and they befriend the Chelmses (Jennifer Jones and Edward Underdown), a pair of supposedly upper-class Brits also headed to Africa to take over a coffee plantation left to them by a wealthy uncle. In the grand tradition of movies where not much actually happens, the film's tight 81 minutes are filled with hijinks, shenanigans, a running gag with a hot water bottle, and Capote's hilariously grandiose dialogue, which somehow simultaneously evokes screwball comedies and Shakespearean melodrama.

Truman Capote and John Huston Changed 'Beat the Devil's Script from a Thriller to a Parody

Based on the novel of the same name by anti-imperialist British journalist Claud Cockburn (under the pseudonym James Helvick), Beat the Devil was shot in a gorgeous port town on Italy's Amalfi coast. The original screenplay was adapted by Anthony Veiller and Peter Viertel, who had worked with Huston previously, but, at TCM notes, the director felt it lacked spark, and the Production Code censors were also none too happy with it. As a result, Huston found himself on location with a truckload of stars and nothing to shoot. At the suggestion of Jones' husband, producer David O. Selznick, Huston brought on Capote, who was only 29 years old at the time, had just published The Grass Harp, and was living in Rome (per The New York Times). Capote reportedly jumped at the chance, even with the caveat that he would be writing literally as the film was being shot.

While the source material is a straight thriller, Capote and Huston decided to rework the script as a parody, spoofing ultra-popular heist movies and crime thrillers of the 1940s such as Huston's own The Maltese Falcon. Only Huston and co-financier Bogart knew that the script was being written on the fly, with Huston going so far as to invent complicated camera setups in order to hold up filming while Capote finished a scene, per The Guardian. The fact that the script went through zero editing is apparent in the dialogue, which feels as though the writer had free range to indulge every whim that crossed his mind. ("Sea air! Ozone! What a pity we can't bottle it, gentlemen," Peterson opines after they finally board the ship. "What a fortune we'd make. Neptune's mixture! Now breathe deeply. Remember, every breath is a guinea in the bank of health!") Though much of it is unchanged from the novel, Capote's touch – and the actors' absolutely deadpan delivery of even the most pompous lines – converts the story from an unmemorable heist to a satire fully deserving of its camp cult status.

What Happened Behind the Scenes Filming 'Beat the Devil'?

Yet it was the goings-on behind the scenes that truly earned Beat the Devil a place in film history. Filming was punctuated by nights of heavy drinking over wild poker games with pots in excess of $2,000, per The Guardian, led by Bogart and Huston, whom Capote accused of being "half-drunk all day and dead drunk all night." (Huston had indeed long ago earned a reputation in Hollywood as a "hard-drinking libertine.") Reportedly, Bogie one night challenged the diminutive Capote to an arm-wrestling contest and lost three times in a row; Capote followed with his own challenge to an actual wrestling match on the ground, from which Capote again emerged victorious after sitting astride Bogart and slamming his head against the stones. In the process, he cut Bogart's lip severely enough that special makeup was needed to hide the wound during shooting. Huston found the entire scene delightfully absurd and was impressed by Capote, musing later, "He put Bogie on his ass. He was a little bull."

The wrestling defeat wasn't the only time Bogart was injured during production: while he and Huston were being driven to a shooting location, their chauffeur crashed the car through a stone wall and into a ditch, knocking out Bogart's front bridge of teeth and badly cutting his tongue. As Huston later recalled, "When I realized he wasn't seriously hurt, I couldn't help laughing. Bogie glared at me. 'John, you thun-of-a-bith! You dirty, no-good thun-of-a-bith!" Bogart required stitches in his tongue and an order was sent to his dentist in California to rush a new bridge to the set. Meanwhile, the as-yet-unknown Peter Sellers was brought in to dub over some of the star's lines.

John Huston, too, had his share of mishaps. At one point, while bragging to Bogart about what good shape he was still in, he bent over and severed a vein in his back, and was in such excruciating pain that he had to be carried down a flight of stairs to a doctor. In another incident, per The Guardian, while strolling outside at night with a drink (of course), the director walked off the edge of a forty-foot cliff but was amazingly uninjured. Even Capote took a trip to the hospital during the apparently star-crossed production, getting treatment for an impacted wisdom tooth but still managing to send Huston six pages of script that he'd written from his hospital bed – a move that won the director's respect.

Perhaps surprisingly today, Beat the Devil flopped at the box office, partly a victim of its own marketing. It was advertised as a straight adventure film in the vein of The Maltese Falcon or Casablanca, and while critics, as noted in The New York Times, recognized it as satire, audiences at the time didn't get it. Even Bogart later said, per The Guardian, that he wished the film had never been released (possibly because he lost a lot of money on it), but he also didn't live to see its popularity take off in the 1960s, when camp humor rose to prominence and movies, in general, began to take themselves a lot less seriously. Today, it's earned its cult status and its place as possibly the first camp film, and it's an absolute must-watch for fans of the genre. And since it's long been in the public domain, you can find it streaming just about everywhere.