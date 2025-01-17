Classic Hollywood was a pinnacle time for some of the most infamous on-screen duos, such as John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland, and Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. While the pages of cinema history are full of notable pairs, one dynamic duo, Humphrey Bogart and Bette Davis, deserves to be at the top of the ranks. Ironically, it's also one that doesn't really come to mind when discussions of "all-time best on-screen duos" happen.

During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Davis and Bogart were two of Warner Bros.'s biggest stars, both starting on the stage on the East Coast before making the transition into movies at a pivotal time in their careers. Eventually, both were immortalized as Hollywood legends and icons of the silver screen. Bogart and Davis' six films together, including The Petrified Forest and Dark Victory, played a crucial role in their rise to stardom. This list will rank their collaborations based on how important their work within them is and the project's overall quality.

6 'Bad Sister' (1931)

Directed by Hobart Henley

Image via Universal Pictures

Bad Sister follows a young woman, Marianne Madison (Sidney Fox), who is bored with her stuffy lifestyle and seemingly boring fiancé (Conrad Nagel). When she meets handsome con artist Valentine Corliss (Bogart), she is quickly intrigued. After Corliss betrays Marianne, she tries to win her fiancé back but learns that he has fallen in love with her younger sister (Davis).

The mighty Bette Davis made her feature film debut in this pre-Code drama, which also marked her first movie with Bogart. Even though Davis and Bogart share very little to no screen time together in the film, they both give stand-out performances that, at times, surpass the film's designated stars. Although somewhat forgettable, Bad Sister proves Bogart and Davis to be worthy of more than just supporting roles.

The Bad Sister (1931) Release Date March 29, 1931 Cast Conrad Nagel , Sidney Fox , Bette Davis , Humphrey Bogart , Charles Winninger , Emma Dunn , Zasu Pitts , Slim Summerville , Bert Roach , David Durand , Mary Alden , King Baggot , Sammy Blum , Helene Chadwick , Grace Cunard , Charles Giblyn , Payne B. Johnson , Cornelius Keefe , Cyril Ring , Will Walling , Dick Winslow Runtime 68 Minutes Writers Edwin H. Knopf

5 'Three on a Match' (1932)

Directed by Mervyn LeRoy

Images via Warner Bros.

Three on a Match follows childhood friends Vivian (Ann Dvorak), Mary (Joan Blondell), and Ruth (Davis), who reunite after some time apart. Shortly after, Vivian runs off with a gambler, Michael (Lyle Talbot), with her young son in tow; as her life spirals, she eventually returns the boy to his father, Robert (William Kirkwood). With Mary falling in love with Robert and Ruth helping care for the boy, all seems well for them until Michael's large debt puts Vivian's son in serious danger.

Davis and Bogart again have minor supporting roles in the pre-Code criminal drama Three on a Match. Bogart plays a gangster, which became a common type of character for the actor early in his film career, while Davis takes on a more subdued role than the ones she would later become famous for. Despite never sharing the screen, Three on a Match is a thrilling follow-up to the stars' first film. Davis and Bogart take on their roles with natural ease, successfully holding their own against an already-established main cast.

4 'Kid Galahad' (1937)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Image via Warner Bros.

Davis and Bogart star alongside fellow Warner Bros. contract player Edward G. Robinson in the intense sports drama Kid Galahad. This boxing feature follows Ward Guisenberry (Wayne Morris), who, despite having no desire to become a boxer, steps into the ring to defend the honor of boxing manager Nick Donati (Robinson). When Guisenberry knocks his opponent out, an issue arises with the boxer's owner, local gangster Turkey Morgan (Bogart).

Bogart takes on another tough guy gangster role in Kid Galahad, but instead of being cast as a second fiddle-wise guy, his character actually plays a major role in the thick of the plot. Davis plays Robinson's no-nonsense girlfriend, Louise, also known as Fluff, who eventually falls for Guisenberry, adding an intense love triangle into the mix. Kid Galahad might not pair the stars directly together, but considering their characters are on opposing sides, it does make for an intriguing and tense dynamic between Davis and Bogart.

3 'Marked Woman' (1937)

Directed by Lloyd Bacon

Image via Warner Bros.

Davis stars in Marked Woman as fierce nightclub girl Mary Dwight Strauber, who is pressured by young district attorney David Graham (Bogart) to testify against her boss and powerful mobster, Johnny Vanning (Eduardo Ciannelli). When Mary's younger sister, Betty (Jane Bryan), gets involved in Vanning's scene and winds up dead, Mary makes the brave decision to testify against him.

The crime noir Marked Woman is a highly underrated Bogart and Davis film that was recently added to the streamer Max in honor of Bogart's birthday. The film is one of the first for Bogart to play a straight-laced but bold man of the law with Davis also in a rare role as a dame mixed up in the criminal underworld. Davis and Bogart have an undeniable chemistry in this marginalized classic, delivering sensational performances as seemingly star-crossed lovers who are brought together under unfortunate circumstances.

2 'Dark Victory' (1939)

Directed by Edmund Goulding

Image via Warner Bros.

Davis stars as Judith, a socialite who leads a lavish but emotionally unfulfilled life despite her wealth and social status. One thing she does find joy in is riding horses, but she's unaware that the stable master, Michael (Bogart), has been secretly in love with her for years. When Judith learns she has a brain tumor and only has a short time to live, Michael encourages her to live out the rest of her days happy and with the man she loves despite the tragic outcome.

Even though Davis has much more screen time than Bogart, the scenes they share in Dark Victory are simply flawless and a main highlight of the film, one of the best classic melodramas. Both stars are absolute powerhouses, delivering performances that advanced both of their careers to new star-studded heights. Dark Victory received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress, Best Original Score, and Best Picture, solidifying it as one of Bogart and Davis' finest.

1 'The Petrified Forest' (1936)

Directed by Archie Mayo