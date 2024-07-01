The Big Picture Classic film noir Gilda, starring Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford, became a cult classic, despite initial rejection from Humphrey Bogart, who was approached to play the lead role.

Gilda's story evolved from a conventional noir to a female-centered film after Bogart's rejection, highlighting Hayworth's magnetic presence.

Rita Hayworth's singing was dubbed by Anita Ellis in Gilda, as the actress never developed a voice suitable enough for the role.

Classic film noir just never gets old. With brooding voice-overs, cynical murders, high contract lighting, and drop-dead, beautiful dames, these stylized crime movies were the dominant art form during the classic period of Hollywood cinema. The genre wouldn't have been so superior without the big names that made film noir a staple of the '40s and '50s. Casting was a major determining factor in a noir's success, and for some actors, a life-changing decision. This was especially true for the cult classic Gilda (1946), directed by Charles Vidor.

"You do hate me, don't you, Johnny?" is a line synonymous with the majestic Rita Hayworth, who plays Gilda in the picture. The story follows a washed up gambler who is taken under the wing of a powerful casino owner as his right-hand man only to find out his boss' wife is his tantalizing ex-girlfriend. Glenn Ford, one of Hollywood's Golden Age's biggest box-office draws, stars as Johnny Farrell, but Gilda would have been a very different film if his role hadn't been rejected by the greatest male star of classic American cinema, Humphrey Bogart.

Why Did Humphery Bogart Turn Down 'Gilda'?

Image via Warner Bros.

There aren't many actors who can live up to the reputation of Humphrey Bogart. His name was bigger than almost anyone after his breakout in John Huston's iconic film noir The Maltese Falcon in 1941. He later would play nightclub owner Rick Blaine, the fourth-greatest hero of American cinema, alongside Ingrid Bergman in Hollywood's landmark Casablanca (1942). The "tough-guy" actor was unstoppable, and his award-winning performances drew millions to the theaters. When Columbia Pictures came knocking on his door, however, Bogart turned his shoulder.

According to the book Gilda (BFI Film Classics) written by Melvyn Stokes, the story for Gilda was much more explicit than its final version. Columbia submitted two treatments to the Production Code Administration in 1944 detailing a crime film about a "sexually-liberated" woman having a relationship with a "psychologically-tormented veteran." The treatments were ultimately rejected for its indication of illicit sex and adultery, which went against the Hays Code. The project of Gilda sprung to life when executive producer Virginia Van Upp hopped onto the job with Rita Hayworth as the film's north star.

During Hollywood's Golden Era, Rita Hayworth was considered “The Love Goddess” of the '40s and became the number one "pin-up girl" for GIs during World War II. Before Gilda, she starred in numerous romantic comedies and musicals, solidifying herself as a prominent actress. Hayworth was a glamour queen, and her presence filled the screen like no one else could. After PCA's feedback, the first script for Gilda came about, and Van Upp sent a copy over to Humphrey Bogart. Reportedly, Bogart rejected to play Johnny Farrell as he felt the movie would be "woman's picture," per Gilda (BFI Film Classics). The prime-time actor could sense Rita Hayworth’s magnetic presence, beauty, and charm would dominate the screen, leaving little attention for his own character.

Rita Hayworth Was Dazzling, but Her Singing Didn't Make the Cut for 'Gilda'

Close

Little did "Bogie" know his refusal to star in Gilda would help shape the heart of the story itself. Screenwriter Marion Parsonnet and Van Upp became inspired by Humphrey Bogart's view of the script and remodeled the story from a conventional film noir to a distinctive woman's film unlike any other. Previously starring in The Lady in Question, Glenn Ford was cast as Johnny Farrell, and the co-stars couldn't have been a more perfect match.

Along with the casting conundrums, Gilda featured a good number of singing scenes that required the titular character to perform at her highest. Rita Hayworth rarely used her actual singing voice and was dubbed over in her past works, like in You Were Never Lovelier (1942) with Fred Astaire and Cover Girl (1944) with Gene Kelly. Gilda presented her with the same fate. Columbia Pictures chief Harry Cohn thought the actress never developed a voice worthy enough to be considered for Gilda's voice. The dubbing was all done by Anita Ellis in the movie. Although she was a talented lip singer, Rita Hayworth always wanted to sing herself, which never came to fruition.

In 1946, Gilda was released to positive critical acclaim, mostly highlighting Hayworth's vibrant magnetism. Gilda was also one of the first movies to be screened at the first Cannes Film Festival that same year. The movie went on to be a cult classic, establishing Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford as major Hollywood stars. Despite its wondrous impact on cinema, Gilda had a negative effect on Hayworth. The actress resented starring in the film as it made her an unrealistic sex symbol. As Hayworth famously said, "Men go to bed with Gilda, but wake up with me."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

That being said, it's easy to ponder the "what ifs" involving Humphrey Bogart starring as Johnny. Would Gilda have shifted its attention from Hayworth to Bogart? Perhaps if Bogie took on the lead, Rita Hayworth would have had a little less of the spotlight, which could have lessened the burden of her reputation she had to uphold off-screen. Knowing how giant and captivating of an actor Bogart is, it wouldn't be impossible to imagine. Humphrey Bogart's decision to reject Gilda was a shocking turn of events as the movie became such a pivotal film for its genre and Hollywood history, but in the end, everyone was given a life-changing role that marked them as the best of the best.

Gilda is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO