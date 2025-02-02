Movies have always had their fair share of filmmakers and actor duos, such as John Ford and John Wayne, Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant, and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, who have made a monumental impact on the art and craft of cinema. While there are a number of exceptional pairs to celebrate, Humphrey Bogart and John Huston reign as a remarkable duo who left an unforgettable mark on the silver screen.

Bogart and Huston first worked together on the film, High Sierra, where they developed a bond that grew into a close and unbreakable friendship. While Bogart rose to fame as one of the greatest actors of all time, Huston was right alongside him, becoming a fascinating storyteller and visionary force who cast Bogie in some of his best films, including The Maltese Falcon, The African Queen, and Key Largo.

7 'Beat the Devil' (1953)

Starring Gina Lollobrigida, Jennifer Jones, and Peter Lorre

The comedy adventure, Beat the Devil, is a parody of Huston's The Maltese Falcon and features a script that was written on a day-to-day basis by Huston and famed author, Truman Capote. Bogart stars as a wealthy American, Billy Dannreuther, who plans on buying a piece of land in Africa that is full of uranium. While en route with his wife (Gina Lollobrigida), the couple meet several fellow passengers who also seem to be interested in the same property as Billy.

Bogart delivers a deadpan performance with a witty, sarcastic tone that blends well with the film's overall chaotic comedy. Like most of Huston's films, Beat the Devil was primarily shot on location in Italy near the Amalfi Coast, where the director effectively utilizes the country's rustic style and traditional architecture to add a bit of glamor to the movie's general gritty backdrop. Despite not being one of the duo's top-rated hits, Beat the Devil has since gained support from historians and critics, including Roger Ebert, who gave the film four out of four stars, citing it as one of the first camp films.

6 'Across the Pacific' (1942)

Starring Sydney Greenstreet, Mary Astor, and Charles Halton