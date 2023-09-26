It's not exactly a bold claim to say that Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were two of the most iconic figures from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Bogart starred in numerous feature films throughout the 1930s before becoming a bigger star by that decade's end, having numerous starring roles throughout the 1940s and '50s until he passed away in 1957. Bacall became a breakout star instantly, upon entering the film industry in 1944, and married Bogart in 1945. The two stayed married until his passing, with Bacall continuing to act in the following decades before herself passing away in 2014.

The pair were in a total of five movies together, with four of them being classics of the 1940s, and the fifth being a film where the two simply appeared as themselves briefly, included here for the sake of completeness. The talents of both are worth celebrating, with Bogart being named the greatest American male screen legend of all time by the American Film Institute in 1999, and Bacall ranked as the 20th greatest American female screen legend in the same poll. They might well be one of cinema's most iconic power couples of all time, with the films they collaborated on ranked below from worst to best.

5 'Two Guys from Milwaukee' (1946)

Two Guys from Milwaukee could be an alternative name for Red Letter Media (admittedly, they're sometimes more than two guys), but it's also the title of a 1946 movie that features a Bogart + Bacall cameo appearance. The two briefly show up in the movie's ending playing themselves, letting the film end on a comedic high, given its protagonist has a crush on Lauren Bacall and thinks he can sit next to her on a plane, only for Humphrey Bogart to show up, telling him to beat it.

But that's honestly just the ending, with the bulk of the movie being a fish-out-of-water-type story about a Balkan prince who wants to explore America for himself, and potentially meet Lauren Bacall while there. It's all very standard by the, well, standards of comedy movies made during the 1940s, meaning it's probably only worth seeking out for those who love old-fashioned Hollywood farcical films, or anyone who wants to be a true Bogart + Bacall completionist.

4 'Dark Passage' (1947)

Here's where things get good and properly iconic, with Dark Passage being one of the great core four thriller classics to star both Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. This might be the most non-traditional of their movies together, and oftentimes gets comparatively overlooked, but it's still more than worthy of attention. Part of what makes it unusual is that much of its first act plays out from a first-person perspective - that of Bogart's character, who's on the run from the law after being accused of murder.

He eventually gets the help of Bacall's character, and gets plastic surgery to try and fit into a new identity that won't get him recognized. Essentially, from that point onwards, he looks like Bogart, and the film largely does away with the unique presentation of its opening scenes. Perhaps it feels a little less daring and exciting from this point forward, but it still works as a well above-average classic crime/thriller movie, and one that's overall underrated.

3 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

To Have and Have Not was the first movie that Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall starred in together, the only film of theirs released before their marriage, and Bacall's very first film altogether. Beyond these things, it's also notable for how many genres it confidently tackles within a single 100-minute runtime, given it works as a World War II movie, a romance story, and an adventure film, all at once.

The premise here sees Bogart as a charismatic loner who gets involved in a series of events that sees him assisting members of the French Resistance, not dissimilar to his character of Rick Blaine in the iconic Casablanca (1942). During this, he also falls for a young American drifter, played by Bacall, with the two characters instantly falling for each other much the same way the actors in real life seemed to. It's significant for starting the legendary Bogart + Bacall duo, and holds up as a genuinely good and largely entertaining movie in its own right, too.

2 'Key Largo' (1948)

Few actors played charismatic anti-heroes quite as well as Humphrey Bogart did back in the day, which made him perfectly suited to star in crime and film noir movies. Key Largo is one such Bogart-led noir film, and one of his best, notably featuring not only Lauren Bacall in its cast, but also Edward G. Robinson, who had, like Bacall, was a frequent Bogart co-star. Robinson's the villain here, taking a series of people hostage inside the titular hotel while a hurricane outside prevents help from coming.

A confined setting is always a good way to keep suspense high and characters on edge, which is something that Key Largo understands well. Despite being locked down, it feels like it's always moving forward at a good pace, and the actors here all get to let loose and really shine. It's aged a good deal better than many comparable movies for its time, and is worth a watch regardless of how much you usually enjoy crime/thriller movies from Hollywood's Golden Age, thanks to its accessibility.

1 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Classic - and romantic - crime movies don't get much better than The Big Sleep, making it an easy choice for the top spot when it comes to ranking the films starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. It's one of many movies to feature the iconic private investigator Philip Marlowe as the protagonist, with Bogart playing him here, while the narrative involves a very complicated and deadly case with the mysterious daughter (Bacall) of a General seemingly at its center.

It's one of those particularly dense film noir movies that has so much going on it can prove difficult to follow at times, but also, the confusion, intrigue, and overwhelming nature of it all is arguably sort of the point. And if all else fails, The Big Sleep has remarkable style and perfect chemistry between Bogart and Bacall, with the back and forth between their characters being dynamic and exciting, all the while the plot's flow of events is very difficult to try and predict.

