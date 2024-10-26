Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall are among Hollywood’s most iconic couples who shared a romance that is immortalized both on and off the silver screen. The stars first met in 1943 on the set of Howard Hawks' romantic war film noir, To Have and Have Not. After the success of the timeless love story of Casablanca, Hawks enlisted the services of its stars Bogart, Marcel Dalio, and Dan Seymour for To Have and Have Not. Already a big name, Bogart was joined by Bacall in her debut feature film. Bacall's role opposite Bogart marked the beginning of one of the most talked about partnerships in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Not only did their magnetic chemistry in the film make way for four more collaborations, it spilled off-screen, with Bogart spending the rest of his life beside Bacall.

'To Have and Have Not' Puts Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in the Middle of War

In To Have and Have Not, the film's plot plays second fiddle to the characters of Bogart and Bacall. For most viewers, it's Bogart and Bacall's incredible performances that leave the most indelible mark. Bogart portrays Captain Harry "Steve" Morgan, a man of integrity operating a sport-fishing boat that he rents out for his modest living. Joining him on his adventures is the impeccable Walter Brennan's character, Eddie. Brennan delivers a hilarious performance unlike anything fans have seen from him before, or after, notwithstanding his record of three Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. In To Have and Have Not, Brennan outdoes himself as Bogart's outlandish drunk buddy with a warthog's memory. But it is not until Bogart's Morgan crosses paths with Bacall's character Marie "Slim" Browning, a mysterious, sultry lounge singer who immediately sparks his interest, that the show is stolen.

The movie follows Morgan, who, while staying in a hotel on the pro-Nazi-controlled island of Martinique, locks eyes with Bacall as she entertains his drunk and inept charter guest, Johnson (Walter Sande). Bacall takes advantage of his drunk situation and pickpockets him, but Morgan catches her in the act. It turns out that the charter guest intended to defraud Morgan by escaping with his dues. As Morgan confronts Johnson, a shootout ensues between the island's rebels and the pro-German authorities. At first cynical when approached by the rebels to help them, Morgan grapples with his sense of duty, MLK's rallying cry that "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," and a quest to save his newfound love as he faces harassment from the pro-German authorities.

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall Had Explosive Chemistry in 'To Have and Have Not'

What makes Bacall's interplay with Bogart in the film such an electric one is that theirs is a meeting of equals. Before you even get to know "Slim," Bacall's presence arrests you, just like Slim arrests "Steve"; Slim and Steve are nicknames the two give each other, and are taken from Hawk's and his wife's real-life pet names. Bacall plays Slim with a warmth, seduction, and charm that is quintessential of the famed femmes fatales of the time. Despite being her first time on the big screen, Bacall's Slim holds her own against Morgan. She uses her charm and quick wit to challenge and disarm the older, gruff, and confident Morgan. Their dynamic shines because of how well they play off each other, creating an image of a real-life flirtation on-screen.

To Have and Have Not's screenplay, adapted from Ernest Hemingway's worst novel of the same title and penned by Jules Furthman and William Faulkner, makes the movie the only one to have contributions from two Nobel Prize winners (Faulkner and Hemingway). This distinctive aspect is evident in the film. You will never forget their crackling dialogue, with iconic lines like Slim coquettishly telling Morgan, “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow." With memorable lines still quoted today, a top-notch team behind the camera, and some of Hollywood’s most iconic names on screen, it’s easy to see why To Have and Have Not has earned its enduring legacy.

To Have and Have Not Release Date January 20, 1945 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Brennan , Lauren Bacall , Sheldon Leonard Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Film Noir Writers Ernest Hemingway , Jules Furthman , William Faulkner , Cleve F. Adams Expand

To Have and Have Not is currently streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

