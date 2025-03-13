Humphrey Bogart reigns as one of the greatest stars of classic cinema and an icon of Hollywood's Golden Age who is best known for timeless titles such as Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, and The Big Sleep. Bogart, also known as Bogie, started his career performing on the stage, taking on minor and supporting roles before moving to Hollywood, where he signed his first film contract with Fox Films and continued to appear in stage productions. By the mid-1930s, Bogie had signed with Warner Bros. and in 1941, he earned his breakthrough role in the classic film noir, High Sierra.

Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, Bogie was one of the biggest box office draws who successfully established himself as a versatile leading man with classics like The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and Key Largo. Out of Bogie's extensive (and impressive) collection of film roles, titles such as The Petrified Forest, In a Lonely Place, and The African Queen rank as some of the star's all-time best films.

10 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Bogie stars in the classic romantic war film To Have and Have Not as a fishing boat captain, Harry 'Steve' Morgan, who, in an effort to stay out of politics, refuses to smuggle in any French Resistance fighters onto the island of Martinique. When a Resistance client who owes Steve money is killed, the captain finds himself penniless and reluctantly agrees to help a hotel owner secretly provide passage for a fighter and his wife onto the island while also romancing a wandering American woman (Lauren Bacall).

To Have and Have Not is loosely based on the 1937 novel of the same name, written by Ernest Hemingway, and was the first film starring Bogie and his future wife and fellow cinema icon, Lauren Bacall. The couple, also known as Bogie and Bacall, initially met during the film's production and their undeniable attraction led to inevitable sparks and becoming one of Hollywood's greatest romances. Bogart delivers a tough but slightly humorous performance that blends effortlessly with Bacall's sultry presence and unwavering sense of mystery that earns To Have and Have Not a spot on this list.