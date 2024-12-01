Humphrey Bogart is a Hollywood legend and a staple of classic American cinema who starred in countless timeless films, such as The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca, and The Big Sleep. Born in New York, New York, Bogart established himself as a promising star of the stage before transitioning into movies and signing a contract with Warner Bros. Initially, Bogart started out playing second-fiddle roles to notable stars such as George Raft and James Cagney before gaining audiences' attention with his performance in High Sierra, leading him to become one of the most popular leading men on the silver screen.

Even though various platforms are home to many of Bogie's popular films, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max has decided to add a curated collection of some of Bogart's best movies this month, putting a much-deserved spotlight on the American icon. The collection is set to include fourteen films from Bogart's extensive career, ranging from well-known titles such as The Roaring Twenties and Key Largo to some of the actor's earlier films, like Invisible Stripes and The Oklahoma Kid. This list will rank them by their Letterboxd score, hopefully helping viewers with their decision-making when it comes to choosing which Bogie movie to watch first.

14 'The Return of Doctor X' (1939)

Close

Known for his film noirs and gangster roles, Bogie takes a step into the horror genre in The Return of Doctor X as Dr. Maurice Xavier, a former doctor brought back to life by a scientist. The film essentially resembles the classic horror film Frankenstein, but unlike Dr. Frankenstein's monster, Dr. Xavier returns as a madman who seeks out victims to keep himself alive.

While the film earned mixed to poor reviews, The Return of Doctor X is still a notable film mainly because it's one of few films that showcases Bogart's impressive versatility as an actor. Bogart's performance is simply spellbinding and a chilling testament to his immense range and capability of being able to successfully portray more than just the cynical anti-hero.

13 'You Can't Get Away with Murder' (1939)

Image via Warner Bros.

Bogart stars in the criminal drama You Can't Get Away with Murder as gangster Frank Wilson, who decides to take Johnny Stone (Billy Halop), a young hoodlum, under his wing to teach him the ropes of Crime 101. When a job goes sideways, and Wilson kills a man, the crime is pinned on someone close to Stone's sister. While Stone wants to make things right, Wilson isn't as willing to set things straight and plans a way to get rid of his righteous partner.

You Can't Get Away with Murder provides a dark and antagonistic role that proves Bogart could command the screen like few others.

You Can't Get Away with Murder was one of Bogart's final B-movies before his breakthrough role in High Sierra, serving as a warm-up to Bogart's future stardom. According to City of Nets: A Portrait of Hollywood in the 1940s by Otto Friedrich, despite audience and critics' praise of Bogart, studio head Jack Warner felt that Bogart didn't have the potential to be a successful lead. However, You Can't Get Away with Murder is one of several Bogart films that would suggest otherwise. It's a dark and antagonistic role that proves Bogart could command the screen like few others.

12 'The Two Mrs. Carrolls' (1947)

Image via Warner Bros.

In the mystery film noir The Two Mrs. Carrolls, Bogart stars as painter Geoffrey Carroll. After his lover, Sally (Barbara Stanwyck), discovers he is married, she ends their relationship. After Carroll's wife passes away, he and Sally are married, but when a younger woman enters the picture, Sally becomes suddenly ill and suspects that her husband is trying to get rid of her to be with his new lover.

Bogie gives a captivating performance in The Two Mrs. Carrolls, which is easily one of the actor's most underrated roles. Unfortunately, the film features many similarities to previous hit films like Gaslight and Alfred Hitchcock's Suspicion, and many believe Bogart and Stanwyck were miscast. Thus, The Two Mrs. Carrolls was hit-or-miss with audiences and critics. In recent years, it has been praised for capturing an authentic Gothic-style atmosphere, and despite the odd pairing of Bogart and Stanwyck, they both still give exceptional performances.