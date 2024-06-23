The Big Picture The Big Sleep introduced Humphrey Bogart as private eye Philip Marlowe, defining the noir genre.

Bogart's chemistry with Lauren Bacall as femme fatale Vivian added humor and romance to the film.

The film faced troubled production due to controversial content and Bogart's personal issues, but still thrived as a noir classic.

The noir genre has evolved significantly for nearly a century, but it has its roots in the “dime store” detective novels of the late 1930s, which inspired a series of successful films in the subsequent decade. These novels tended to share a lot of similar characteristics: they generally focused on a tough, cynical protagonist who is reluctantly pulled into their old line of work to solve a case that has significant repercussions for someone they cared about. John Huston’s 1941 masterpiece The Maltese Falcon is often cited as the era’s most influential film, as it introduced audiences everywhere to the character of Humphrey Bogart’s Sam Spade. However, Bogart went deeper and darker with the genre when he teamed up with director Howard Hawks for the 1946 murder mystery The Big Sleep.

The Big Sleep was based on the 1939 novel of the same name by Raymond Chandler, and served as one of the first cinematic depictions of his most iconic characters, Phillip Marlowe. A rough, cynical, yet surprisingly snarky private eye, Marlowe would become one of the most popular characters in the history of the genre. While none of Chandler’s novels were necessarily considered to be “high art,” Hawks turned The Big Sleep into a riveting murder mystery that wasn't afraid to address controversial topics. Bogart was never more chilling, charismatic, and quotable as he was in The Big Sleep.

The Big Sleep Release Date August 31, 1946 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114

What Is 'The Big Sleep' About?

The Big Sleep involves Marlowe being hired by a former acquaintance to help solve an issue relating to interpersonal family drama, which ultimately leads him to discover a latent conspiracy. Marlowe is summoned to a private resort in Los Angeles by the powerful General Sternwood (Charles Waldron), who wants him to help settle the debts raised by his promiscuous daughter, Carmen (Martha Vickers). Given that the family’s reputation is on the line, their only alternative to a disruptive police investigation is hiring someone “off the books” like Marlowe, who prides himself on asking no unnecessary questions. Marlowe is initially skeptical about the parameters of his assignment, especially after Carmen suggests her father is actually looking for his former ally, Sean Regan. Marlowe’s suspicions are heightened when two bodies are found, suggesting not everyone involved in the case has been entirely forthright.

The Big Sleep was a great use of Bogart’s stat power because Marlowe is a reluctant hero. He’s an outsider in all senses of the world, as his checkered past has shown him the consequences of trusting people at their word. While the cynicism Bogart possesses could have potentially made for an unengaging protagonist, Marlowe himself never becomes an anti-hero; it's ironically his removal from the wealthy class that allows him to treat it more objectively. Hawks is not subtle in his satire of capitalistic greed, but it never comes at the cost of Marlowe’s character arc. By the end of the film, Marlowe has to reluctantly accept that being a detective is the profession he’s best suited to do, for better or worse.

The Big Sleep was also notable for the chemistry between Bogart and his then-wife Lauren Bacall, who appeared as Sternwood’s older daughter Vivian. Essentially the “femme fatale” of the story, Vivian exposes Marlowe to the insidious nature of her father’s practices and is essential in helping him find clues that relate to the murders. Bogart and Bacall are electrifying together on screen, adding a touch of humor and romanticism that makes the story more entertaining. The pair would go on to star in several other noir films together, including Dark Passage and Key Largo.

'The Big Sleep' Had a Troubled Production

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Chandler’s novel was popular enough that Warner Brothers was determined to have an adaptation out as soon as possible. However, the novel’s controversial content and convoluted narrative led to several issues in pre-production. Hawks hired screenwriters Laigh Brackett and William Faulkner to work on the script to streamline the story, cutting out some of the subplots that they deemed unnecessary. Nonetheless, the production also featured internal backlash due to the novel’s references to pornography, which wouldn’t fly given the strict parameters over film content. While the more overt references to sexuality from the novel were removed from the script, The Big Sleep managed to work in some surprisingly mature content for a film released in 1946. Murder, blackmail, infidelity, and conspiracies all play a major role in the case’s solution.

Filming The Big Sleep also proved to be a challenge, as Bogart’s drinking issues led to multiple delays. He was also in the midst of wrapping up his marriage to his ex-wife Mayo Methot, who he began to divorce after meeting Bacall on the set of To Have and Have Not. While the production eventually went along more smoothly, The Big Sleep was held from release for several months due to Warner Brothers’ backlog of World War II-related projects. The studio felt that it needed to distribute as many war films as possible immediately after the conflict's actual conclusion in 1945, fearing that audiences would quickly lose interest. Reshoots were also ordered to capitalize on the unique nature of Bogart and Bacall's situation.

'The Big Sleep' Helped Define the Noir Genre

Close

Despite concerns that the noir genre was in trouble after the critical backlash to the similarly-plotted film Confidential Informant, The Big Sleep was instantly heralded and is now considered to be one of the greatest noir films ever made. The film is also responsible for several other interpretations of Marlowe; Elliot Gould appeared in Robert Altman’s satirical mystery The Long Goodbye, and Liam Neeson took a darker take on the role with Marlowe. Although The Maltese Falcon had been Bogart’s first entry into the genre, The Big Sleep solidified him as the neo-noir icon that future films would look to for inspiration.

The Big Sleep is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon