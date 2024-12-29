When The Maltese Falcon came out in 1941, it was a revelation. It had style and class, but it was also depraved — dishonorable men and women run amok in a dirty city, cheating each other for gold, with not a happy ending in sight. It was a rejection of Hollywood's cheerful film structure up to that point and introduced a new kind of story with jaded heroes. Humphrey Bogart stepped into the limelight as an antihero for the first time, playing a violent detective doing whatever he could to solve the case he was set on.

Introducing a whole new set of archetypes into the film world, The Maltese Falcon remains the most influential noir film. Now streaming on Max, it's an exciting watch, as tortured detectives and femme fatales set against extraordinary cinematography graced the screen for the first time. Bogart would go on to become the defining male lead in noir, playing complicated men full of vices, and he laid all the groundwork here for his fellow Hollywood peers to follow. Peter Lorre stars in one of his most iconic roles as a suspect and wildcard against Bogart's effortless cool and its movie magic. Directed by the legendary John Huston, it's lost none of its dreamlike qualities in the years since.

What Is 'The Maltese Falcon' About?

Bogart stars as Sam Spade, a detective who is brought a beguiling case by an even more beguiling woman. Mary Astor stars as the mysterious and beautiful woman, Miss Ruth Wonderly, who brings Spade a dangerous case that gets him roped into a world of killers and thieves. After taking on the case, Spade's partner is quickly murdered, which starts a series of crimes. It also lands the flamboyant character, Joel Cairo (Peter Lorre), in Spade's office, asking him to find a valuable, mythical statuette: the Maltese Falcon. Soon, many are competing to find the legendary bird, from Miss Wonderly to Cairo, and the villainous Kasper Gutman (Sydney Greenstreet). Sam then realizes the only way to solve the case and stop the piling murders is to find the Maltese Falcon himself. A remake of the 1931 film of the same name, it was originally a novel written by Dashiell Hammett.

'The Maltese Falcon' Introduced The Anti-Hero Detective in Noir

Before The Maltese Falcon, the tortured noir detective was not really a character that appeared in film, as typical male leads were heroic, noble men full of good morals. Thanks to the writer and director of the film, Huston, he completely rejected that notion of simply good or bad and instead left a ripple effect across Hollywood that would start the noir boom of the '40s and '50s. The Maltese Falcon is a lesson in mood, and Bogart leads the case with his trademark snark, top hat, and domineering physicality. His uncompromising performance, which involves punching, shooting, and lying to whomever he has to to get what he wants, was a massive, dark departure from classic heroes during the golden age of Hollywood. What Huston did, with the perfect vessel in the jaded, hard-hearted Bogart, was usher in the era of the anti-hero.

The way Bogart’s character spoke in a fast-paced cadence, with clipped and sarcastic dialogue with lots of “babys” and “dolls,” would prove to be the guiding force for sassy detectives in the noir genre. This set the scene in future iconic noir films like Double Indemnity, with Fred MacMurray's performance and his famous, quick lines full of smart aleck undertones. Bogart, though, would go on to become the face of noir, playing seedy detectives for years to come. His sad eyes haunted the screen in The Maltese Falcon, and his wisecracking drawl made him feel like someone you could trust to solve whatever case was laid out for him. With too many hits to count, he starred in classics like The Big Sleep alongside wife Lauren Bacall, in addition to Dark Passage, To Have and Have Not, and the daring In a Lonely Place.

Several New Film Staples Were Introduced in ‘The Maltese Falcon'

Image via Warner Bros

Alongside the hard-boiled detective, The Maltese Falcon was also massively influential thanks to its introduction of the femme fatale. The character of Miss Wonderly is not what she seems, and she uses her beauty and wit to get Spade to do what she wants. Astor laid out the groundwork with her sex appeal, her quiet confidence, and her spunk, as she goes head-to-head with Lorre in a scene, kicking and hitting him in an impressive physical performance. It foreshadowed the feminism that would become associated with the genre and the many more resourceful, intelligent women the genre would create. These features were only built upon more throughout the 40s and 50s with even more blatant use of feminism and sex appeal, including the likes of noir icon Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity and Rita Hayworth in Gilda.

There is also the use of lighting in The Maltese Falcon, which became the blueprint for all noir films to follow. Bogart is often shot in striking contrast, balancing between light and darkness. Huston does this to symbolize the good and evil that lives within the characters and the moral issues at the heart of noir. One such striking shot comes at the end, with a close-up of each main character as they wait with bated breath to find out if the bird they’ve chased, and maybe caught, is real. Huston uses the lighting with ambiguity, with never one character, especially Spade, staying in the light or dark for too long. It's a jarring look into the inner workings of each character's soul and the crumbling morality that sometimes leads them to evil.

In His Directorial Debut, John Huston Made a Surprise Classic