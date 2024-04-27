The Big Picture Original films are rare, but Hundreds of Beavers is a surreal comedy hit with great audience reception.

Director Mike Cheslik's low-budget film merges slapstick comedy with absurdity in a unique and entertaining way.

The success of Hundreds of Beavers at festivals and roadshows suggests a resurgence in surrealist comedy.

Based on the current trajectory of the entertainment industry, truly original film projects are only few and far between. Although there are a select few filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino who can generate enthusiasm based on their names alone, it’s become increasingly difficult for up-and-coming filmmakers to gain exposure for projects that fit outside of typical genre norms. Finding the next Sam Raimi or Peter Jackson is difficult when the audience simply don’t have access to see their work. However, once in a while a film is able to come out of nowhere, and the slapstick comedy Hundreds of Beavers already has the makings of a future cult classic.

Written and directed by Mike Cheslik with a production budget of just over $150,000, Hundreds of Beavers is a labor of love geared toward a very specific audience. By merging slapstick comedy with creative creature designs and an action-packed “man versus nature” premise, Cheslik has made a film that is nearly impossible to describe. Despite its peculiar details, Hundreds of Beavers has become a critically acclaimed hit with a 95% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hundreds of Beavers Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Mike Cheslik Cast Ryland Brickson Cole Tews , Olivia Graves , Wes Tank , Doug Mancheski , Luis Rico Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Mike Cheslik , Ryland Brickson Cole Tews Studio(s) SRH Distributor(s) SRH

What Is ‘Hundreds of Beavers’ About?

Set in the mid-19th century, Hundreds of Beavers follows a lone applejack farmer as he attempts to survive amidst the forces of the wilderness. Jean Kayak (Ryland Brickson Cole Tewe) is not an incredibly social man, but he does occasionally like to invite members of his community over for celebratory events. In the aftermath of a particularly entertaining party, Kayak notices a beaver is stealing one of his applejack kegs, and presumably bringing it back to a family of animals. What begins as a slight indiscretion escalates quickly when Kayak wakes up to find that the beavers have destroyed his farm, leaving him alone in the chilly blizzard. He proceeds to fight a one-man war against the greedy creatures, aiming to both preserve the dignity of his farm and gain vengeance on those who destroyed it.

On a narrative level, Hundreds of Beavers succeeds by slowly escalating the absurdity of the situation. Kayak’s traps get increasingly ridiculous, and the film tracks the intense process he takes to conceive of his elaborate designs; watching the beavers slowly unravel his plans leads to some of the film’s biggest laughs. It’s a credit to Tewe’s physical comedy skills that the film is as entertaining as it is. While a few other unnamed characters appear to aid or barter with Kayak as he bids for his own survival, the majority of the film is centered on the applejack farmer’s growing animosity toward the beavers. Over the course of the film, it becomes increasingly easy to sympathize with Kayak as he pushes himself to his physical and emotional limits.

Hundreds of Beavers is a throwback to classical silent comedies, as it is shot in black-and-white and features obscured, gibberish dialogue. While Kayak has the same charisma of a silent film star like Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, the animals are given anthropomorphic qualities, as they appear to be actors wearing suits. It’s obvious that realism was never a goal for Hundreds of Beavers, and the film succeeds by slowly getting weirder as it goes along; at one point, Kayak is put on trial by a court of beavers and attempts to escape using a rocket ship. No idea is too absurd, and it’s to the film’s credit that it manages to subvert expectations continuously.

‘Hundreds of Beavers’ Became a Word-of-Mouth Hit

An unfortunate fate of many independent films is that they tend to stay on the festival circuit for years without ever getting a widespread release. Even positively reviewed films can have a hard time reaching non-festival viewers if no distributor is willing to invest in its financial prospects. Thankfully, Hundreds of Beavers found the perfect place to make its debut, as the film had its premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest in 2022. Known for highlighting cult and idiosyncratic genre films, Fantastic Fest helps give a platform to under-the-radar independent projects.

Hundreds of Beavers earned rave reviews, with critics noting how singular Chesllik’s vision was; it’s impossible to describe his intentions as anything but sincere, as a film as odd as Hundreds of Beavers would seemingly have very little commercial prospects. Surprisingly, Hundreds of Beavers has found success through a series of roadshow appearances throughout the country. Instead of immediately going into limited release, the film has hit select markets in order to build positive buzz and get the word out about how much of a crowd-pleaser it is. While some films benefit from having simultaneous releases on video-on-demand service, Hundreds of Beavers is best seen in a theater with a crowd of genre fans who can all laugh and cringe at the absurdity at the same time.

‘Hundreds of Beavers’ Shows the Evolution of Surrealist Comedy

The success of Hundreds of Beavers is surprising, as surrealist comedies have become rarer within the last few decades. While films like Swiss Army Man and Beau is Afraid have incorporated elements of slapstick surrealism, they have the benefit of having a major independent studio like A24 behind them. With no movie stars or significant financial backers behind it, Hundreds of Beavers has had to succeed on merit alone; the positive reception seems to indicate that the surrealist comedy subgenre may be on the precipice of a comeback.

Comparing the film to other live-action projects feels almost counterintuitive, as stylistically, Hundreds of Beavers has a lot in common with classic animated shows like Tom and Jerry or the characters of Looney Tunes. While there’s a freedom to get surreal that animation allows for, the fact that Cheslik was able to pull off the absurdity of Hundreds of Beavers using practical effects is a stunning achievement. It signifies a great new filmmaker on the rise who can use his limited resources to his advantage.

