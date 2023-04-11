Collider can exclusively reveal a new trailer for Hundreds of Beavers, the new surreal comedy by writer and director Mike Cheslik. Cheslik's previous movie, Lake Michigan Monster, is one of the most underrated horror comedies of the 2010s, so fans of the subgenre should definitely keep an eye out for Hundreds of Beavers.

Set in the 19th century, Hundreds of Beavers follows a drunken applejack salesman who wakes up one morning to realize an army of beavers is taking down the entire forest. So, he decides to do what any hero would do and wages a one-man war against hundreds of furry enemies who’ll stop at nothing while building the biggest dam in history. If the concept is already wacky enough to catch our interest, the exclusive trailer also shows how Hundreds of Beavers has a surreal Western approach to the story, as a lone warrior fights against all odds at the borders of civilization.

To make things even weirder, the new Hundreds of Beavers trailer shows how every animal in the movie is basically a human dressed in a furry costume. That’s right, no real beavers were used, and the trailer doesn’t have even one small CGI creature. Instead, Hundreds of Beavers embraces the wackiness of its story and just turns the enemy army into hundreds of people dressed as beavers.

The black-and-white cinematography, absence of dialogues, and theatrical approach to acting also contributed to the dream-like atmosphere of Hundreds of Beaver, making it look somewhat like a deranged animated musical. It’s no wonder the exclusive trailer underlines how critics have been comparing Cheslik’s latest movie to Looney Tunes.

Where Can You Watch Hundreds of Beavers?

Hundreds of Beavers is produced by Ryland Brickson Cole Tew, who worked alongside Cheslik in Lake Michigan Monster. The movie premiered at the FantasticFest 2022 and is now spreading chaos through multiple film festivals.

In April alone, the movie will screen at twelve different festivals, including Atlanta Film Festival, where it’s nominated for Best Cinematography. Unfortunately, there’s still no commercial release date yet for Hundreds of Beavers, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates.

Check out the exclusive trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.