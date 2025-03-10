Before he was breaking bones as Jack Reacher, Alan Ritchson was slicing throats as Gloss, the District 1 tribute in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. While his time in Panem was short-lived, his death scene left an impression—though, according to Ritchson, it didn’t look quite as realistic as it should have, and honestly, the story is absolutely hilarious. During a recent interview with Wired, Ritchson reflected on his Catching Fire role, jokingly reminding fans that "I was the guy that slit that little old lady's throat". Nice. His demise came at the hands of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, but as Ritchson revealed, the scene didn’t exactly play out the way it was originally filmed.

"Actually, I took an arrow to the face. So, I played it like it was to the face. And then, I think they decided in post that was a little too gruesome to take an arrow to the face by Katniss, so they changed it to my chest."

However, as Ritchson revealed, there was just one tiny issue with how it looked in the film. He reacted as if he'd been shot in the face, as expected, so when the final cut came out, well, he looked like a bit of an idiot.

"But, I didn't shoot it that way. I didn't shoot it like I was taking a shot to the chest," Ritchson explained. "My head snapped back like an idiot, and the thing went in my chest, and I'm like this. Who does that? I wouldn't have died like that."

Who Did Alan Ritchson Play in 'The Hunger Games'?

Ritchson played Gloss, who was a former District 1 Victor, and was one of the tributes who was forced back into the arena for the 75th Hunger Games, also known as the Quarter Quell, which was designed by President Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland) as a means of bringing Katniss back into the arena to be killed in front of everyone. Gloss met his end when Katniss fired a well-placed arrow, taking him out before he had a chance to strike again. Although it was only a small role, Ritchson was still a member of the cast in a movie that grossed $865 million worldwide, setting Thanksgiving box office records at the time.

Even though Ritchson’s run in The Hunger Games was short, the franchise itself continues to thrive. Following 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, another prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, will hit bookshelves later this month, with a film adaptation planned for 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

