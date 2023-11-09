The Big Picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the original trilogy, focusing on a young Coriolanus Snow and his role as a mentor to the tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

Critics have praised the performances of the cast, including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, and Hunter Schafer, while also lauding the production design, score, and action.

The film premieres on November 17 in theaters, but fans can also attend a special early IMAX screening on November 13.

As the release date draws closer, Lionsgate and Dolby Cinema have unveiled a new poster for the film starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres November 17 in theaters, and this most recent poster further builds upon the feature's promise to bring a thrilling addition to the franchise. Additionally, fans can partake in a special early IMAX screening for the film on November 13.

Adapted from the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel story set 64 years prior to the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy. It centers on a teenaged Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) long before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, portrayed earlier in the franchise by Donald Sutherland. The Capitol is gearing up to begin its 10th annual games, but interest among citizens is low. So, as the Capitol takes a new approach, Coriolanus uses the opportunity to rebuild the Snow name as a mentor for the upcoming batch of tributes. However, he finds himself saddled with Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), the female tribute for the impoverished District 12. But when Lucy Gray manages to charm Panem, Coriolanus' hope is renewed as he and Lucy Gray from a strong bond with one another that may turn the odds in their favor.

Along with Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes boasts a hefty ensemble cast. Viola Davis as Dr. Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Dean Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Coriolanus' cousin Tigris, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, and Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman are just a handful of faces starring in the film. Director Francis Lawrence also shared in an earlier interview with Collider some of the tribute cast he can't wait for viewers to meet. He named Irene Böhm as Lamina, Dimitri Abold as Reaper, and Sofia Sanchez as Wovey.

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Is Already Receiving Solid Praise

Earlier this week, critics began sharing their initial thoughts on the new Hunger Games addition, especially heaping on the praise for the movie's cast. Collider's Perri Nemiroff pinpointed the performances of Blyth, Zegler, Davis, and Schafer. Though she thought the movie struggled a bit in its final act, Nemiroff says that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a worthy entry into the franchise. Moreover, other critics continued naming other cast such as Dinklage as strong points of the movie, as well as lauding the production design, the score, the action, and more. Though the runtime was a bit long for some, the movie was ultimately worth the watch.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres November 17 in theaters. Check out the new poster below:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Francis Lawrence Cast Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Fionnula Flanagan Rating PG-13 Runtime 165 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller Writers Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt, Suzanne Collins Production Company Color Force, Good Universe, Lionsgate

