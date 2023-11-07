The Big Picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will have a one-night live IMAX fan event on November 13, including a red carpet, advanced screening, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, in select theaters.

The film is a prequel to the popular Hunger Games series, set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen's time.

The all-star cast includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will have a one-night live IMAX fan event in select theatres on November 13. For L.A. locals, this special event will offer an all-access pass from the red carpet of the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles, which will also include a special advanced screening of the highly anticipated Lionsgate film. Following the film, this IMAX fan event will also include special behind-the-scenes content and provide exclusive access to the filmmakers. Not in L.A.? Don't worry —the studio announced today that the IMAX Event will be live-streamed at 5:30 PM PST to a total of 10 other participating IMAX theatres in various cities across the U.S. including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Seattle.

The film stars Tom Blyth as the young actor takes over from Donald Sutherland to portray a younger Coriolanus Snow. He's joined by an all-star cast featuring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the role of Lucy Gray Baird with a performance inspired (at least in part) by music icon Dolly Parton. EGOT status actress Viola Davis portrays the sinister Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones is the Games creator Dean Casca Highbottom, and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer plays Snow's cousin Tigris.

What Is ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ About?

Based on the popular book series by Suzanne Collins, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel story adapted from Collins' 2020 novel of the same name. The original novel trilogy was turned into a successful film series that catapulted actress Jennifer Lawrence to stardom. The novels were split into four films, with the second film, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, soaring to record-making heights as the highest-grossing one of the series grossing $424 million worldwide.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place 64 years before Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen ever volunteered as tribute for the Hunger Games. The story follows a young Coriolanus, the last of the once-proud Snow dynasty. He's forced to act as a mentor for Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird, a young girl from District 12 who has been selected to participate in the 10th annual Hunger Games event. However, things don't go as planned as Snow begins to develop feelings for Lucy as he battles against his heart and mind for who will come out victorious as either a songbird or a snake.

You can secure your complimentary tickets for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes IMAX Live Special Fan Event (and to see the full list of participating IMAX theatres) below. May the odds be ever in your favor.

