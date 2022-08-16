A new first look image has been released for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, showing us a completely new side to the original series' President Snow. The new image was released exclusively to Vanity Fair, along with an interview with the prequel film's director Francis Lawrence.

The new film is based on the 2020 prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. The film will follow the early life of President Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original film series, the ruler of the dystopian country of Panem. Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, as a high school student will take centre stage in the upcoming film. The film is set 64 years prior to the events of the first Hunger Games film, at a point in Snow's life when he finds himself caught between his love for the enchanting Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, and the crushing villainy of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, played by Viola Davis.

The newly released image shows Coriolanus Snow and Lucy laying on a yellow picnic blanket. Lucy rests her head in his lap and they hold hands. The image, on the surface, looks incredibly idyllic. But as you look closer, some questionable details emerge, from Snow's dog tag to his close-cropped hair. Snow's character is, at this point, an orphan in the very wealthy Capitol where he becomes enrolled at the Academy. The new image shows the connection made between Snow and the charming and soft Lucy Gray Baird, who no doubt represents the songbird portion of the 'songbirds and snakes' title.

"This is very much a story about love," Francis Lawrence, the director of the film told Vanity Fair. "It's this kind of love story set in a different kind of a world in a different time," he continued. The focus on a romantic plot, one which is central rather than peripheral to the main story, is certainly a change from the original series, which always put survival above romance for the heroine Katniss Everdeen.

But since the new film is set long before Katniss was born, the film will be able to fully explore the mythology of Panem, with Snow and his friends still handling the fallout from what is known as "the dark days", the wars that lead to the collapse of society and the rise of Panem.

The new film is set to feature a star-studded cast, from Zegler, Blyth, Davis to Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman. The new film is set to be released to theaters on November 17, 2023.

