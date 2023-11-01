If you detested the High Evolutionary in GOTG Vol 3, wait till you meet Dr. Volumnia Gaul in Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbird and Snakes. Played by Viola Davis, the character is the head game maker and one of the antagonists of the story. From the previously released images and teasers, Dr. Gaul comes across as someone you won’t dare to cross. However, to elaborate on her madness, Bloody Disgusting has unveiled new images from the feature, and they’ll make you skip a beat for sure.

In one image we see Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, checking out various creatures kept in the jars in Dr. Gaul’s laboratory, some images see various dissected animals on the table (including a raccoon), while some animals are kept as trophies in a jar. Overall, the images paint a very gory picture of the game maker and certainly, fans aren't going to appreciate Dr. Gaul very much.

The upcoming feature is set 60 years before the events of the original movie, and showcases a completely new cast and characters in a familiar setting. Director Francis Lawrence returns to helm the prequel based on a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. Speaking of Davis’ character the director previously revealed that Dr. Gaul is inspired by Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Lawrence revealed that Dr. Gaul "may appear to be sort of the villain in this, but she actually really believes in these things and thinks it's the right thing to do."

Viola Davis’ Dr. Gaul Is a Menacing Villain

Based on Lawrence's comments, it seems the feature is setting Davis' Gaul to be a multilayered villain. However, her real intentions will be known when the film arrives. Alongside Davis and Blyth, the feature has an ensemble cast that includes Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am – Coriolanus and Tigris' strict grandmother, along with Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, and Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote and many more.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for November 17 release worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider fo updates and read more about the movie here.