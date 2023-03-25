While audiences can currently catch Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it won't be much longer before we get to see her take on a whole new kind of role, as the charming and musically-inclined Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While the film won't hit theaters until November, excitement is beginning to mount, with Lionsgate revealing a new teaser poster for the film, which shows the titular songbird and snake locked in battle.

What is Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes About?

The prequel film, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, is set to follow a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), decades before he ever becomes the president of Panem. As a young man, he is assigned to work on the 10th annual Hunger Games as a mentor to one of the tributes, and is assigned to the District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler). Over the course of the Games, the two of them forge a close bond, causing Coriolanus to question his role in all this.

Fans of The Hunger Games films will remember President Snow (Donald Sutherland) as a cruel and calculating man who had it in for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her rebellious ways that spelled disaster for the control he holds over the 12 Districts of Panem. That Katniss and Lucy Gray hail from the same district could potentially lead to an interesting angle within the film.

In addition to Zegler and Blyth, the upcoming prequel film will also star Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Isobel Jesper Jones, Fionnula Flanagan, Flora Li Thiemann, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, Michael Greco, Daniela Grubert, Kjell Brutscheidt, Ashley Liao, Sofia Sanchez, Josh Andres Rivera, Mackenzie Lansing, Lilly Maria Cooper, Zoe Renee, Max Raphael, Vaughan Reilly, Dakota Shapiro, Nick Benson, and George Somner.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17.