Countdown to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has begun. The prequel film will take us back to Panem to the 10th annual Hunger Games with the usual life and death stakes wrapped up in politics and tyranny. To keep the fans hyped up, the feature is teasing fans with numerous clips and images that give us a better peak into the initial times and various stakeholders of this universe.

To elaborate further, a new teaser has been unveiled which makes it clear that in this world, “It’s the things we love most that destroy us,” as we see a budding romance between Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) and Lucy (Rachel Zegler) and the horrific visuals from the games itself. The teaser further compels one to wonder whether Coriolanus will sacrifice Lucy for his family’s reputation.

What’s ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ About?

Image via Lionsgate

The feature will follow young Coriolanus, who is the last hope for his family’s lineage in a post-war Capitol. As he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th annual Hunger Games, he devises a plan to turn the odds in their favor by uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, however, the turn of events will determine who is a songbird and who’s a snake. Fans can expect to return to Panem with the same political instability, ulterior motives, blood thirst, and a need for revenge as new participants try to survive these games. The feature will build the foundation of Snow as we know him, as we get to see the events of the prequel that shaped him to become a version of himself who is obsessed with power and willing to do whatever it takes to keep it.

The feature has a full-stacked ensemble cast playing delicious roles including Peter Dinklage as Casca "Cas" Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am – Coriolanus and Tigris' strict grandmother, along with Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, and Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote. Further, rounding off the cast are Max Raphael, Zoe Renée, Nick Benson, Isobel Jesper Jones, George Somner, and more.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for November 17 release. You can check out the new teaser below: