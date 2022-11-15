In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.

In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for his new feature Slumberland, Lawrence confirmed that the film, which stars Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games series), will cover the entirety of Suzanne Collins' novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. As he told Weintraub when asked if there was talk about splitting the book into multiple movies:

No. Right now, it's a single, stand-alone movie that takes place 65 years before the first movie in the original series. It's focused on Coriolanus Snow, the Donald Sutherland character, as a young man. I mean, honestly, unless Suzanne writes another one, it's a stand-alone. We did it as one. We didn't split it. It's one long movie.

RELATED: Hunger Games' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals When He First Found Out About ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’

The question is understandable, of course, as the original films, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson were not immune to the book-splitting phenomenon. The third book in the Hunger Games series, Mockingjay, was split into two movies — both of which were directed by Lawrence. However, it will be a treat for audiences to sit down to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes next fall and not have things end on a cliffhanger.

What is Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes About?

A prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), the impoverished son of a once-wealthy family, living in the Capitol 10 years after the establishment of the Hunger Games. Along with 23 other students, he is chosen to mentor a tribute in the tenth annual competition, and finds himself paired with District 12's Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), for whom he starts developing complicated — and mutual — feelings.

In addition to Blyth and Zegler, the upcoming film also stars Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17, 2023. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for our full interview with the director: