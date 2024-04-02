The Big Picture The Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available for streaming on STARZ starting May 14 at 9pm ET.

The movie centers on a young Coriolanus Snow mentoring Lucy Gray Baird in a post-rebellion Panem.

Despite the success of the movie at the box office, there are no guarantees for future follow-up films.

The Hunger Games franchise made its long-awaited return last year with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which served as a prequel to the original set of films. Now it looks like fans can re-experience it all over again, as Lionsgate has announced the movie’s official streaming release date. The movie will make its streaming debut exclusively on the official STARZ app beginning on May 14 at 9pm ET.

Based on the prequel novel of the same name, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), a young mentor who aims to make a name for himself in a post-rebellion Panem. Serving as a mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games, he soon finds himself paired with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) of District 12, where the two must unite through stage presence and political wittiness in a race against time to ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed the previous three installments of the franchise, directs the movie, with its screenplay written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. Blyth and Zegler star in the film alongside Josh Andrés Rivera, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Fionnula Flanagan, and Burn Gorman. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Lawrence serve as producers of the project.

Over a Decade Later, ‘The Hunger Games’ Franchise Still Resonates With Audiences

Close

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes debuted in theaters last November to positive reception from fans, with praise directed at its performances, set design, and exciting story, earning a 64% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an 89% audience rating. The movie would go on to become a box office hit, grossing over $338 million against a budget of $100 million. An impressive feat considering the crowded and competitive holiday movie season in a time when the dystopian young adult genre doesn't have the same pull as it did 10 years ago. With the movie showcasing that the Hunger Games franchise still resonates with audiences after all this time, perhaps there’s still an appetite for the genre in the future. With no other books to adapt, there’s no guarantee that fans can expect any more follow-up films, but only time will truly tell if Lionsgate or Suzanne Collins have more in store.

Fans can stream The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes exclusively on STARZ on May 14.