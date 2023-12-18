The Big Picture The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will be available on Premium Video on Demand and Electronic Sell-Through starting December 19.

The Hunger Games hit prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still continuing its impressive performance in theaters. However, for those who would rather enjoy their return to Panem in a more intimate setting from the comfort of their favorite couch, Lionsgate has announced that the movie will be made accessible on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through beginning tomorrow on December 19. This timely release, just before the Christmas holiday, offers fans the chance to relive the film, which has had critics divided but has relatively fared better among fans of the franchise.

Set 64 years before the events of the first film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the origin story of Coriolanus Snow before he became the ruthless dictator of Panem whom we were first introduced to in The Hunger Games (2012). The movie sees a young Snow (Tom Blyth) team up with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) of the impoverished 12th District as her mentor as they both prepare for the 10th Hunger Games. Snow's quest to climb up Panem's social ladder and restore the legacy of his family, who lost everything in the aftermath of an uprising puts him in a conflicting position where he has to "battle his instincts for both good and evil." Like other films in the franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, with Francis Lawrence as director.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes began its theatrical run on November 17 and was instantly off to a great start, beating out formidable competitors at the box office. Within a month of its run, the movie has now grossed $300 million globally, helping push the Hunger Games films to a combined worldwide gross of $3 billion. While its numbers pale in comparison to the commercial success of previous films which each neared the $1 billion mark, it is enough to deem the film a success considering it had a production budget of $100 million, the smallest for the franchise. On the review side, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has had critics divided, but it managed to earn a Fresh certification from review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes with a 64% approval rating.

Will There Be More Hunger Games Prequels?

The box office success and positive reception the film has received is an indication that fans would likely not mind another addition to the Hunger Games franchise. However, as it stands, there are currently no plans in place for another movie. Each film has been an adaptation of Collins's novels and with all the books now adapted, new content from the author would be essential for consideration. Francis Lawrence, director of The Ballad of Songbirds, previously highlighted in an EW interview that a new movie might be feasible if Collins envisions another thematic idea fitting Panem's world. With the latest film's performance, interest in Panem's dystopian realm remains, suggesting a growing possibility for further stories.

For now, you can relive the action from the latest film as it arrives on VOD on December 19.