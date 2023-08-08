The Big Picture Lionsgate is releasing a highly anticipated prequel to The Hunger Games called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and they have released a new promo to boost signups for fan alerts.

The promo introduces key players in The Academy, including Casca Highbottom – Dean of the Academy, and Dr. Volumnia Gaul – the head gamemaker and primary antagonist of the prequel.

The prequel is set 65 years before Katniss Everdeen's emergence, and follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he mentors District 12's tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, in an effort to restore his family's name. The film will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

It's been almost a decade since the last entry in The Hunger Games franchise arrived in theaters. However, Lionsgate is not done with that world, and you're needed for the journey ahead. Are you ready to become what Panem needs you to be? Ready to be part of a grand legacy that spans generations? If yes, then you are ready for the highly anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Ahead of the film's premiere scheduled for later this year, Lionsgate has released a new promo aimed to boost signups for fan alerts, as we return to duel for the Glory of Panem.

The new promo from Fandango is an orientational material of sorts that helps new signups of the Academy familiarize with the key players within the institution. First up is Casca Highbottom portrayed by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Dean of the Academy and one of the minds behind the creation of the Hunger Games. Next seen is Viola Davis's Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games and the film's villain.

With the Academy's top brass out of the way, sign-ups then get to meet some of this year's seniors who are represented by Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) who welcomes you to your Academy orientation. Blyth's character is a younger version of ruthless president of Panem from the original film series portrayed by Donald Sutherland. Together, the quartet of individuals, gear up the new entrees to the Academy to live up to the honor bestowed upon them.

Image via Lionsgate

Restoring a Dynasty Is Noe Easy Feat

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set some 65 years before the emergence of Katniss Everdeen played by Jennifer Lawrence. In the upcoming prequel, 18-year-old Snow will have the responsibility of restoring his family's once prestigious name, and the path to doing so lies with mentoring District 12’s tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). While Baird's defiance of authority during the recruiting ceremony for the tributes might have caught Snow's attention, but promotional material which feature Blyth and Zegler reveal that the District 12 tribute is equally having an effect on Snow.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed the first three films in the series. The cast roster is star-studded and also includes Hunter Schaefer as Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretious Flickerman, alongside Fionnula Flanagan, Flora Li Thiemann, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, and Michael Greco among others.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.