Tom Blyth made his entrance into the world of The Hunger Games in the prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Released in 2023, the film chronicles the rise of Coriolanus Snow in the early days of the games before he became the antagonist in the first films. Blyth starred alongside Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Bird, a rebellious contestant in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Blyth and Zegler have many scenes together, but in the planned sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the actors won't appear. “Rachel [Zegler] and I are not going to be in this one because the next one takes place 45 years after ours did," Blyth opened up to Variety, revealing the reason behind their lack of appearance. He added:

"It makes me sad because I miss everyone involved. I did text Francis [Lawrence] the other day, and he said, ‘I miss you.’ And I said, ‘Well, prosthetics are really great these days. It wouldn’t be that hard to make me look 65.’”

The sequel is based on Suzanne Collins' upcoming novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping. Events in the book — which will be adapted into a feature film for release in 2026 — take place during the 50th annual Hunger Games. That's over four decades after the events in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and two decades before the Jennifer Lawrence-led films. The sequel, set for a November 20, 2026, release date, is looking to recall Francis to direct.

What's Tom Blyth Working On?

Close

The actor is busy filming Claire Denis' The Cry of the Guards. Blyth also recently wrapped on Plainclothes, a queer film set in the 1990s about a police officer who falls in love with a target while working on an undercover operation to arrest gay men in New York. The film also stars Russell Tovey as Andrew and is directed by Carmen Emmi in his feature debut. Blyth revealed that he had filmed several smaller films in the past few years. “There is just something really refreshing about the scrappiness of a smaller film like [Plainclothes]. I've done a bunch of them this year and last year. . . . . It reminds you why you got into this in the first place," the actor said. Blyth's TV series Billy the Kid was also renewed for a third and final season, whose description reads:

“The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), the love of his life.

Catch up with the first two seasons of Billy the Kid on MGM+ before the final eight-episode third season returns.