The Hunger Games remains the best dystopian series in modern history. The worthy heir to the legacies of Harry Potter and Twilight, The Hunger Games stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a teenager who volunteers to participate in the titular competition, a televised event where teenagers fight to the death. After emerging victorious, Katniss inadvertently kickstarts a revolution against the oppressive ruling of the Capitol.

The franchise spawned five movies, all of which received positive notices from critics and fans. The Hunger Games' strong sociopolitical message is among its most recognized and acclaimed aspects, with the five films' revolutionary spirit being expertly captured by the compelling screenplays. Still, certain lines stand out in each Hunger Games movie, whether because of their powerful nature or their innate quotability. These now-iconic dialogues summarize the saga's essence, cementing it as one of the defining cinematic events of the 2010s.

1 "Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favor."

Multiple characters - 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

The first film in the series follows Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a young girl from District 12 who takes her sister's place as tribute in the 74th annual Hunger Games. She is then forced to compete in a death match against other teenagers, forming a strategic yet shifting alliance with the fellow male tribute from her district, the kind and unassuming Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson).

The quote "Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favor" has become synonymous with the franchise. It perfectly embodies the saga's main themes, summarizing how the citizens of Panem treat the cruel and sadistic spectacle as nothing more than a fun form of entertainment to be enjoyed. Several characters speak the quote in the first movie, most notably the colorful and scene-stealing Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and the main villain, Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland). The line is instantly memorable yet profoundly unsettling, a trivialization of an unspeakably ruthless event and the perfect proof that The Hunger Games was unlike any other teen franchise.

2 "It must be a fragile system if it can be brought down by just a few berries."

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) - 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire sees Katniss and Peeta back in District 12 following their joined victory in the 74th Hunger Games. Katniss soon receives a visit from the menacing President Snow, who reveals her act of defiance in the arena could result in a rebellion. Katniss then questions the strength of the Capitol and Panem, to which Snow agrees before threatening her with the prospect of a war where thousands of her people would undoubtedly perish.

Katniss' line works on multiple levels. For starters, it is a great representation of her character, a rebel unafraid to speak her mind even in the face of danger. Secondly, the line speaks to the saga's overall themes of absolutism and the fragility of political structures against a united front. Lawrence's delivery further enhances it, with the Oscar-winning actress speaking the words in a stoic yet purposeful manner. Similarly, Donald Sutherland's reaction is equally effective, as Snow agrees with Katniss yet reminds her that he still has the upper hand. Clever without being overly elaborate and impactful without being preachy, this quote might be the best in the entire saga: it's striking, biting, and thought-provoking, and one of the best parts in what is undoubtedly the best Hunger Games movie.

3 "Fire is catching, and if we burn, you burn with us."

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) - 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1' (2014)

Following her rescue from the arena during the 75th annual Hunger Games, Katniss becomes a crucial player in the revolution against the Capitol. Assuming the moniker of "Mockingjay," Katniss becomes the rebels' face, traveling all of Panem with a camera crew that documents her deeds. When Katniss witnesses the Capitol targetting a hospital, her raw anger prompts her to deliver this powerful quote to the camera.

Jennifer Lawrence is among her generation's best actresses, and this is among her finest moments in the Hunger Games series. Katniss is heartbroken over the loss of life, but she's even more angry and frustrated at the Capitol's cruelty. Her words are full of rage and purpose, delivering her impassioned speech as a promise rather than a treat. Once again, this quote works as an encapsulation of the saga's themes of revolution, acknowledging that, in many conflicts, there is no victor. However, people are so angry that they don't care if they die as long as it's on the battlefield while standing up for what they believe. It's a tragic sentiment that accompanies most wars, and the revolution against the Capitol is no exception.

4 "My dear Miss Everdeen. I thought we'd agreed never to lie to each other."

Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland) - 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

Coriolanus Snow is among the most instantly iconic modern movie villains. A huge reason for his success is due to Donald Sutherland's impeccable performance; the actor takes what could easily be a one-note antagonist and injects him with tremendous flair, making him a standout in the saga. His complicated relationship with Katniss is another part of the equation, as Sutherland and Lawrence craft a mesmerizing and shifting dynamic that remains fascinating throughout the four movies.

During Snow's last private encounter with Katniss, he finally concedes defeat before leaving her with one last revelation. By this point, Snow has real respect for Katniss, which he shows in the most peculiar way. Despite their opposing views, the two have a surprisingly honest and respectful relationship, so it makes sense that Snow would honor their agreement until the end. The line is far more potent because of Sutherland's ironic delivery, accompanied by Lawrence's profoundly troubled reaction. This dialog expertly summarizes four movies' worth of character development for Snow and Katniss, ending their complex and layered dynamic on an eerie yet suitable note.

5 "Nothing you can take from me was ever worth keeping."

Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) - 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' (2023)

Eight years after the final film in the original saga, the franchise came back to life with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Set 60 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the film centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who forms a deep connection with the young tribute he's meant to be helping, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). Through his interactions with her, Snow will find himself at a crossroads, deciding the type of man he wants to become.

Although a far less compelling heroine than Katniss, Lucy Gray remains a fascinating leading figure. Her spirited, willful personality is a breath of fresh air, and her willingness to go against the system without necessarily rocking it makes her stand out among the many other teen heroines in modern cinema. This quote is perfect to describe Lucy Gray's entire persona. She knows her situation and is well aware of what might happen to her, recognizing her lack of skill in a situation where brute force prevails. However, she remains steadfast, choosing to keep her dignity and inner strength rather than succumb to fear or despair. It's a tremendous line that's perfect for the Hunger Games saga, proving the movies still have what it takes to shine even a decade after the first movie.

